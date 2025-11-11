The Audi Concept C design language must not touch the A8

For many, the current direction of Audi design has been a slow, painful disappointment. The brand’s loyalists are now desperately hoping for a miraculous return to form. But those hopes were severely jeopardized by the unveiling of the Concept C ahead of the IAA 2025. This concept introduced Audi’s new design language, cryptically dubbed “radical simplicity.”

While rumors swirl about this styling potentially being slapped onto a new TT or even an R8, the true crisis lies in whether this aesthetic poison will infect the rest of the lineup. But, particularly the company’s crucial flagship, the next-generation Audi A8.

The automotive world is now operating under an unexpected principle that not many people will appreciate. The electrification era seems to have given designers carte blanche to create outlandish, quirky cars that bear zero resemblance to their brand’s historical lineage. They’re inventing bizarre designs simply because they can.

This brings us back to the A8, which serves as Audi’s vital “cultural anchor”. Once the A8 ceases to genuinely “look like an Audi” the brand identity is essentially lost. If you struggle to envision a new-generation A8 filtered through the lens of the Concept C, you need to look at the Kolesa renderings.

The resulting vehicle is indeed “radically simple”, but that is hardly a compliment. The core issue is the complete lack of presence. The flagship A8 cannot afford an underwhelming grille. It needs size, dimension, and command. Likewise, the headlights and taillights need to announce something, rather than fading away like an afterthought. Furthermore, this aesthetic fundamentally clashes with the sporty swagger that the A8, especially in S8 trim, is expected to possess.

If Audi is even considering drawing inspiration from the Concept C for its A8 flagship, a consumer and enthusiast boycott might not be out of the question.