Audi’s step in minimalist design: is the Concept C a future TT?

Audi bid farewell to the TT in 2023 after 25 years of production, leaving a noticeable gap in the brand’s lineup of compact two-seat sports cars. That void may soon be filled with the Audi Concept C, a prototype previewing the next-generation TT.

Throughout its history, the TT has been a style icon, and the Concept C continues that legacy with muscular yet minimalist lines, ensuring the car remains at the forefront of automotive design.

Performance specs are still under wraps, but Audi has confirmed two essentials: the new model will be fully electric and will feature a retractable hardtop, designed for quiet, open-air drives through winding roads. The Concept C also debuts Audi’s new design philosophy centered on “radical simplicity”. Its side profile is nearly free of unnecessary details, while the front end takes cues from the legendary Auto Union Type C, paying homage to the brand’s racing heritage.

The battery’s central placement dictates the proportions, while the side silhouette recalls the now-retired Audi R8, reinforcing the sports car DNA. A striking new detail is the lighting signature, four horizontal bars integrated into both the headlights and taillights, likely to become a staple across future Audi models.

Pricing has not been confirmed, but industry insiders expect the next TT, slated for 2028, to start at around $100,000, significantly higher than its combustion-engine predecessor due to its electric drivetrain and cutting-edge technology.

Inside, the Concept C embraces a refined yet minimalist approach. The cabin features soft-touch surfaces, two-tone wool upholstery, and anodized aluminum switchgear. The Eames-inspired seats highlight Audi’s commitment to blending comfort with style. Unlike many concept cars that rely on oversized screens, Audi has opted for subtlety: a single 10.4-inch display that retracts into the dashboard, complemented by tactile controls on the steering wheel, ensuring a user-friendly but unobtrusive interface.

It’s uncertain how much of this design will make it to the production model, but the message speaks minimalist elegance, sporting spirit and electric innovation.