Audi, is this the “TT moment”? New sports concept to Debut in Munich

The Munich Motor Show, opening on September 9, is shaping up to be a decisive stage for Germany’s leading automakers. Among them, Audi is preparing to command attention with the unveiling of a brand-new sports concept car that could mark a turning point for the brand’s identity.

The promotional campaign has already begun on social media, where Audi released two evocative teasers. The first pays tribute to the iconic TT, accompanied by the message: “Legends of the past are the models for the future”. The video also features glimpses of historic race cars and the futuristic Avus concept, underlining Audi’s tradition of blending heritage with forward-looking innovation. As the company stated: “For more than a century, we have been exploring the limits of possibility, driven by a relentless desire to progress”.

The second teaser honors the Auto Union Type C and D, the legendary Silver Arrows that revolutionized racing in the 1930s with their lightweight aluminum bodies and pioneering mid-engine layout.

While details remain scarce, CEO Gernot Döllner described the project as a “TT Moment 2.0,” confirming it will be fully electric and positioned somewhere between the compact TT and the high-performance R8.

A shadowy image hints at proportions smaller than the A5 Coupé and Cabriolet, fueling speculation that the vehicle could share foundations with the upcoming all-electric Porsche 718. In fact, spy photographers spotted test mules back in April, suggesting that development for a production model is already underway.

This unveiling is expected to play a strategic role for Audi, showcasing its ability to merge sporting heritage with cutting-edge technology while advancing its electrification journey. By placing the new model between the TT and the R8, Audi seeks to fill a key gap in its lineup, offering enthusiasts a car that balances exclusivity and high-level performance of the modern sports EVs.