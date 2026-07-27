The 3 most powerful modern Alfa Romeo road cars that aren’t SUVs

Racing shaped Alfa Romeo’s identity long before performance became a marketing tool. Even in the modern era, the Italian brand has created road cars capable of carrying part of that motorsport experience onto public roads, although each model has interpreted the formula through very different engineering solutions. Excluding the Stelvio Quadrifoglio because of its SUV body style, three models stand above the rest as the most powerful modern Alfa Romeo road cars.

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Alfa Romeo’s 3 most powerful modern road cars ranked

The new 33 Stradale takes the top spot. Alfa Romeo limited production to just 33 examples, all of which had already found buyers by the time the company unveiled the car. Its body pays tribute to Franco Scaglione’s celebrated 1967 design, while the powertrain lineup offers two radically different approaches to performance. The electric version produces more than 740 hp, while the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 delivers over 612 hp. Most customers reportedly chose the combustion engine, which allows the coupe to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in less than three seconds and reach a top speed of 207 mph.

The Giulia GTAm applies an extreme performance philosophy to a sports sedan. Compared with the Quadrifoglio, it sheds approximately 220 pounds through extensive use of carbon fiber and composite materials, as well as the removal of the rear seats. Alfa Romeo replaced them with a protective structure and dedicated storage areas for racing helmets. Its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 533 hp and works with an Akrapovič exhaust system, allowing the GTAm to reach 62 mph in 3.6 seconds. Sauber also contributed to the aerodynamic development, most visibly through the large rear wing, while 20-inch center-lock wheels strengthen the connection to motorsports. Alfa Romeo created the GTA and GTAm to celebrate its 110th anniversary, reviving the philosophy of the 1965 Giulia Gran Turismo Alleggerita.

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The third model is the 8C Competizione, of which Alfa Romeo produced 500 coupes followed by 329 Spiders. Its naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8, derived from a Ferrari engine, produces 444 hp and 347 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed automated manual transmission completes shifts in Sport mode in 175 milliseconds, while the car accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in four seconds and reaches a claimed top speed of 181 mph. Its transaxle layout and Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes complete a package that combined performance, mechanical balance, and one of the most recognizable designs of the modern era.