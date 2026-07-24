The 2027 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Trailhunter might be the ultimate family rig

Toyota has officially rolled out the 2027 Sequoia. In the universe of full-size, body-on-frame SUVs, even the slightest cosmetic refresh can be framed like a major news event. Following minor price increases and light updates for the Corolla Hatchback, Prius, and Tundra, Toyota’s mammoth family hauler finally gets its turn under the spotlight.

The brand claims the 2027 Sequoia boasts a sharper, more assertive exterior, though you might need a magnifying glass to spot every detail. On select trims, the bright chrome trim gets reimagined, rectangular fog lights now sit neatly in the front bumper, and the lower center bumper has been revised to project what Toyota calls a crisp, capable attitude.

Inside the cabin, the digital flex continues. The 2027 Sequoia adopts the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system centered around a massive, standard 14-inch touchscreen. Thanks to integrated AT&T 5G connectivity and upgraded embedded voice assistant functions, barking commands at your vehicle is faster than ever.

Standard equipment now includes a built-in Drive Recorder Dash Cam that automatically captures 20-second clips during manual or triggered events. Convenience also gets a boost with native digital wallet support across Apple, Google, and Samsung for the Digital Key, letting you lock, unlock, start, and operate your rig directly from your phone. Plus, a newly added 2.4kW onboard inverter ensures you can power tailgating equipment, power tools, or a campsite coffee maker wherever you park.

While the lineup retains its familiar trim hierarchy, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, TRD Pro, and Capstone, the real highlight is the democratization of dirt. The rugged Trailhunter package is no longer locked behind top-tier price tags; it can now be ordered directly on the entry-level SR5.

This endows the base model with genuine factory-built overlanding credentials, packing bespoke 18-inch bronze alloy wheels wrapped in 265/70R18 Michelin LTX Trail tires, an upgraded Old Man Emu suspension setup, front recovery hooks, and beefed-up underbody skid plates. Combined with an upgraded grille-mounted LED light bar, optional RIGID fog lights, Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, and a locking rear differential, the 2027 Sequoia SR5 Trailhunter ensures you look ready to cross continents.