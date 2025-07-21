Tesla’s latest update adds Grok AI: here’s what it can (and can’t) do

Tesla has officially started rolling out software update 2025.26, introducing one of its most anticipated new features: Grok, the AI-powered voice assistant created by xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company. This marks a significant evolution in Tesla’s onboard experience, as vehicles now come equipped with an advanced, conversational AI assistant.

For now, the update is available only to a small group of Early Access Program users, which includes prominent YouTubers, tech influencers, and trusted beta testers. According to tracking websites TeslaFi.com, only about 0.2% of the global Tesla fleet has received the new update so far.

The first version of Grok AI integrated into Tesla vehicles is currently in Beta testing. It’s important to note that Grok operates independently from Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. This means the chatbot cannot control the vehicle or interfere with any safety or navigation functions.

At this stage, Grok primarily handles informational and conversational tasks. In one demo that surfaced online, well-known FSD tester Chuck Cook asked Grok to suggest nearby chicken restaurants. The AI responded with names, ratings, and a short description but prompted Chuck to manually launch the navigation app to display the location on-screen.

Early reports suggest that the version installed in these vehicles is Grok 4, the most up-to-date model available. Grok also offers multiple voice modes and conversational styles, although the overall functionality remains limited while in Beta. It’s unclear when Tesla and xAI plan to release Grok to the general public, as broader availability will depend on feedback from early users and future software refinements.

Since Grok is in Beta mode in Tesla vehicles (the AMD Ryzen GPU-based Model S, X, 3, Y, and Cybertruck), Tesla owners expected an older version of Grok. However, Grok AI itself told an owner that it’s the latest version, which is Grok 4.