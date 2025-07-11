Tesla investors panic as Elon Musk goes all in on politics

Elon Musk needs no introduction. But if you’ve missed the latest wind of scandals, from AI controversies and Tesla troubles to heated political rants and online outbursts, it’s time for understanding what’s going on. And it’s pretty messy.

After a highly publicized falling out with former friend and President Donald Trump, Musk appears to be drifting further from his tech empire and deeper into the political arena. Despite urgent pleas from investors and analysts urging him to refocus on his companies. Just mentioning the big names, Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, X, and The Boring Company: not small businesses. But the billionaire entrepreneur has instead made headlines by launching a new political movement: the America Party.

The idea first surfaced in June, following Trump’s critical remarks during a media appearance with German chancellor Friedrich Merz. In response, Musk launched a poll on X (formerly Twitter) to gauge public interest in the concept. After a strong majority vote, he made it official on July 5: “Today, the America Party is born to give you back your freedom,” he wrote on social media. So far, details are sparse. Aside from short slogans like “The America Party is the solution,” Musk has yet to share concrete plans, policy platforms, or potential candidates.

According to ABC News, it’s unclear whether he’s even filed the necessary legal paperwork to form an official political party. Meanwhile, the impact on Tesla has been immediate and severe. Shares are down over 5% in the past month and have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has warned investors: “Musk has been getting deeper into politics at the exact wrong time for Tesla. There’s growing fatigue among shareholders concerned he’s heading down a dangerous path”.

The political tension has also escalated. Trump has reportedly considered “deporting” his new political rival, hinting that the feud between these two powerful figures is just getting started. As for the future of Musk’s political venture, there are still plenty of unknowns, from navigating election laws to convincing voters to back him. But now, Elon Musk is once again the center of attention, stirring controversy across business and politics.