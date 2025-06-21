Alfa Romeo Milano among forgotten classics: a villa’s mysterious collection of abandoned automotive gems

An episode published on the YouTube channel Exploring With Josh has managed to amaze once again. The famous urban explorer, among the latest videos uploaded to the channel, ventures into an American property now in a state of abandonment. At the center of attention? A decidedly bizarre collection of vehicles, scattered inside and outside the area. The video, which oscillates between exploration and storytelling, also focuses on the enigmatic figure of the house’s last official resident.

Abandoned property reveals car collection including Alfa Romeo Milano and Porsche Boxster

The information about this strange collection, however, is rather nebulous and one should remain quite skeptical about the various (possible) exaggerations of the YouTuber. The really intriguing part, though, is the visual exploration among the various cars discovered inside the totally abandoned property. This is where the situation gets really curious.

Even though some local residents might have used the area as a sort of informal junkyard, it’s hard to believe that such a concentration of rare European vehicles is the result of chance. Among the gems found are at least two Alfa Romeos, including a 75, known as “Milano” in the United States, a real treat, for many enthusiasts the last true authentic Alfa Romeo, and a 164.

There was also a now-impossible-to-find Nissan Stanza, a refined Lotus Esprit kept in the garage and even a very interesting two-wheeler, the Honda CB750, in decent condition. But it doesn’t end there. If it were just a dismantled collection from an enthusiast, everything would make sense. Yet, alongside models consistent with the scenario, and therefore a Volvo V50 or a Buick Regal TourX, much more recent vehicles appear. A Porsche Boxster 981 with worn tires is parked under a tarp, while not far away a Mazda Miata ND can be glimpsed, apparently brand new.

Josh highlights that the property seems to have been uninhabited for eight years. Considering that the Mazda ND debuted as a model in 2016, its presence would fall within the time window. The Regal and the 981 could technically be part of it too. According to the creator, the former owner was a financially independent individual, which would explain the purchase of all these vehicles. Meanwhile, if the future “sales package” also includes the cars, one can only hope for a new, fortunate buyer.