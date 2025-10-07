Tesla Supercharger with Super price: the costly truth about fast EV charging

A Michigan EV owner got the shock of his life. We’re not talking about the battery of his vehicle, but about the bill. It’s what happened after realizing it cost him more to charge his electric vehicle at a Tesla Supercharger than to fill up a gas tank. What’s the story behind this unexpected plotwist?

The man of this story is YouTuber The Duke of Middleville, a proud Rivian owner who decided to test the long-standing belief that EVs are always cheaper to run than gas cars. Spoiler alert: they aren’t.

In his viral video, the YouTuber details how a 43-kWh charge cost him just over $21, giving him 96 miles of range. With that same $21, he pointed out, he could’ve bought nearly nine gallons of gas at $2.49 a gallon, enough for 120 to 150 miles in a typical 15 MPG vehicle. In short, the “EV savings” narrative just took a small voltage hit this time.

The test highlights a key truth that many overlook: charging costs vary wildly, unlike gasoline prices that remain relatively consistent within a region. Electricity rates fluctuate based on time, provider, and charger type, and Tesla’s Superchargers, while ultra-fast and reliable, aren’t exactly budget-friendly.

Two main factors drive up the price. First, speed comes at a premium, those high-wattage chargers that top up your battery in minutes aren’t cheap to operate. Second, Tesla’s decision to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles, from Rivian and Lucid to Mercedes and Honda, has increased demand, pushing prices higher.

The Tesla Supercharger network remains unbeatable for those who value speed and convenience, especially on road trips or in a pinch. But for EV owners chasing true savings, home charging remains the reigning champion. As The Duke of Middleville jokingly put it, “Charging at home is cheaper, and you can do it in your pajamas”.