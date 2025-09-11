Tesla launches Superchargers for Business: EV charging becomes an opportunity

Tesla has taken another step to accelerate EV infrastructure expansion with Superchargers for Business, a program designed to let companies purchase and install its cutting-edge chargers while becoming part of Tesla’s well-established network.

What makes this initiative unique is the white label approach: the Superchargers come without Tesla branding, allowing businesses to customize them with their own logos and create a seamless brand experience for customers.

Despite the absence of Tesla’s nameplate, companies still benefit from the unmatched reliability of the world’s most trusted charging network. In the United States, the Supercharger network is the largest and most dependable, known for consistently delivering fast and reliable charging.

The business package includes not only the hardware but also maintenance, network management, and guaranteed 97% uptime. This means companies can provide top-tier EV charging without dealing with the technical complexities. The installation process is also streamlined. Tesla partners with the installer of the company’s choice and provides full guidance throughout the project. Once the station is online, operators gain access to tools to monitor usage, adjust pricing, and track revenue in real time. The stations also appear on Tesla’s official Supercharger map, instantly increasing visibility and customer reach.

From a technical standpoint, the program currently offers one standard V4 stall and two cabinet options. The V4 stall delivers up to 500 kW at 1,000 volts with a 3-meter cable and supports payment terminals, allowing charging without the Tesla app. The V4 cabinet provides up to 1,200 kW and connects up to eight stalls, while the V3 cabinet offers 387 kW for up to four stalls. Tesla has already tested this model: in 2023, BP invested $100 million in 250 kW Superchargers equipped with Magic Dock, deploying them across BP Pulse, Amoco, AMPM, and Thorntons sites as part of its $1 billion goal to establish 100,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

Although pricing for the new white label Superchargers has not been disclosed, industry estimates suggest high costs. A single non-Tesla DC fast charger can exceed $140,000 depending on location, permits, and infrastructure needs.