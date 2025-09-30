Tesla launches first 500 kW Supercharger, ushering in ultra-fast charging era

Tesla has just flipped the switch on its first ultra-fast Supercharger, located in Redwood City, California, and it could reshape the way Americans charge their EVs. The brand-new hardware supports charging speeds of up to 500 kilowatts, dramatically cutting down wait times, easing congestion at busy stations, and making long-distance electric road trips far more convenient.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is already the largest and most reliable DC fast-charging infrastructure in the US. But until now, the majority of stalls maxed out at 250 kW. As more EVs arrive with 800-volt architectures, like the Tesla Cybertruck, Lucid Gravity, and Hyundai Ioniq 9, the need for higher-capacity charging is greater than ever. Rival networks such as Electrify America, Ionna, and ChargePoint have already rolled out chargers rated at 350–400 kW, pressuring Tesla to raise the bar.

Tesla’s sleek V4 stalls, introduced earlier with longer cables and a cleaner design, were still tethered to V3 cabinets capped at 250 kW. The Cybertruck could squeeze out 325 kW, but to unlock its full 500 kW potential, new V4 cabinets were essential. Now they’re here, delivering up to 500 kW for passenger vehicles and a staggering 1.2 megawatts for the Tesla Semi.

These cabinets are compatible with vehicles ranging from 400 to 1,000 volts, meaning everything from the Chevy Equinox EV to the Lucid Gravity can plug in. Cybertruck owners can expect charging times about 30% quicker, while Model 3, S, X, and Y drivers will continue topping out at 250 kW, still good enough for roughly 200 miles (320 km) of range in just 15 minutes.

Tesla says the upgraded units feature redesigned power electronics engineered to be “the most reliable in the world”. For now, access remains exclusive to Tesla vehicles, but the company has confirmed that non-Tesla EVs will gain entry by Q4, once final technical validations are complete.It may sound like a small step forward, but the arrival of 500 kW Superchargers could be a turning point for the EV charging in America.