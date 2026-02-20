Tesla launches new $60k AWD Cybertruck and cuts Cyberbeast price by $15k

Tesla has cut Cybertruck prices, and it has done so aggressively. The new all-wheel-drive base version now starts at $60,000, the lowest entry point ever for the electric pickup, while the Cyberbeast drops from $115,000 to $100,000, effectively canceling the increase introduced last August. Elon Musk stated that these prices and configurations may remain available for only ten days, which would close the window by the end of February.

Tesla slashes Cybertruck prices as $60k AWD model leads aggressive move

The Tesla Cybertruck currently sells around 5,000 units per quarter, far from the more than 250,000 per year Tesla originally projected. Inventory continues to build, and after trying everything from opening new markets to considering its use as an autonomous delivery vehicle, the company has chosen the most direct lever available to unlock the situation.

The Cybertruck’s price history has been quite turbulent. When Musk unveiled it in 2019, Tesla announced a starting price of $40,000. At its road debut in 2023, the first delivered model was the $120,000 “Foundation Series”, nearly three times higher. More affordable versions followed, including a $70,000 RWD model, which Tesla later removed from the lineup because demand did not justify production.

The new $60,000 AWD version offers more than the old RWD. It features dual motors front and rear, adaptive damping suspension, bed outlets with Powershare capability, and a tonneau cover. Estimated range stands at about 325 miles, slightly below the 350 miles claimed for the RWD, but offset by a richer overall equipment package.

It remains unclear whether the lower price will truly change the Cybertruck’s trajectory. For many observers, the issue goes beyond dollars. The Cybertruck naturally divides opinion, with a strong identity closely tied to Elon Musk himself. Buying a Model 3 or Model Y can feel like a rational choice, but the Cybertruck often represents a statement of belonging. At a time when public debate around Musk has grown more intense than ever, this factor continues to shape the vehicle’s perception as much as its technical specifications.