Tesla Cybertruck posts biggest sales decline among EVs in 2025

After a very strong debut, driven by massive media attention and a long, though not overwhelming, list of reservations, Tesla’s Cybertruck saw its sales slow significantly throughout 2025. The decline stands out as the sharpest among electric vehicles on the U.S. market.

During its first full year on sale, the Cybertruck surpassed 38,000 units delivered, an important result for such an unconventional vehicle, even if it fell short of initial expectations. Twelve months later, however, sales nearly halved, dropping to just over 20,000 units. The slowdown became particularly evident in the final months of the year, when quarterly registrations fell sharply, signaling a clear cooling of early enthusiasm.

The Tesla Cybertruck remains a unique product in the automotive landscape, yet that very uniqueness also limits its potential audience once the initial hype fades. Over time, more potential buyers began to weigh less spectacular aspects such as everyday usability, performance in difficult weather conditions, and the balance between price and practicality. These factors become increasingly important once novelty wears off.

This does not mean the Cybertruck has failed. On the contrary, it has achieved solid safety results and continues to stand out for its technology and driver-assistance systems, which remain among the most advanced on the market. Still, the experience shows that innovation and visibility alone do not guarantee consistent long-term sales, especially in an increasingly crowded and competitive segment. And when compared with Elon Musk’s earlier claims of reaching 250,000 units sold as early as the second year, the contrast becomes even clearer.

According to analysts at Cox Automotive, Tesla’s pickup has simply gone through a phase typical of many highly anticipated products: an initial boom followed by a rapid stabilization. Within a year, it moved from being a must-have vehicle to one that must face the normal dynamics of the market, shaped by pricing, usability, and direct competition.

Now the real challenge for Tesla will be to maintain steady demand. In many ways, the Cybertruck case reflects what is happening across the entire electric vehicle sector. Originality attracts attention, but long-term success depends on substance. And in today's market, even the strongest brands must prove they can deliver on that front.