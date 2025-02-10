Teksid opens new job opportunities in Betim

Company Teksid do Brasil specializes in casting aluminum automotive components. It is now reseeking professionals to work as industrial assistants. Interested parties can register until Feb. 28

Stellantis Teksid opens new job opportunities

Stellantis Teksid has new job opportunities open for professionals interested in working as industrial assistants at the unit located in Betim. The company is looking for candidates with completed elementary education and available to work all shifts (1st, 2nd and 3rd). Applications are open until February 28.

New employees will have access to a benefits package that includes in-house meals, chartered buses, health and dental plans, pharmaceutical benefits, life insurance, discounts on gyms and other wellness programs, basic food baskets, access to the SESI Club, the Count on Me program, school and Christmas kits, infant allowances for employees, and daycare assistance.

In addition, the company offers discounts on new vehicle purchases, profit sharing (PLR), vacation bonuses based on individual performance, and opportunities for professional growth.

Those interested in joining the Teksid team can register via the link: https://stellantis.empregare.com/v102596

Teksid Brazil

To clarify, Teksid do Brasil specializes in casting aluminum automotive components. Located in Betim, in the Paulo Camilo industrial district, it has a production capacity of 23.5 thousand tons/year, of which 800 thousand are in blocks and 900 thousand in heads. The plant generates more than 1,150 direct jobs and has a total area of 33 thousand square meters. As of January 2023, Teksid has been integrated into Stellantis. The decision is part of a comprehensive strategy to create competitive and flexible manufacturing characterized by greater synergies, increasingly efficient use of resources, and sharing of best practices.