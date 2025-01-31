Stellantis, Teksid opens enrollment in the Train 2025 program in Betim

Twenty vacancies will be available for the Industrial Automotive Operations Assistant course. Young people aged 17 to 18 can apply until Feb. 9. This is a very important initiative for young people who want to test themselves in the professional world, consequently looking for a job opportunity that can last for life.

What does Teksid deal with in Brazil?

Teksid Brazilspecializes in casting aluminum automotive components. Located in Betim, in the Paulo Camilo Industrial District, it has a production capacity of 23.5 thousand tons/year, of which 800 thousand are in blocks and 900 thousand in heads. The plant generates more than 1,150 direct jobs and has a tot al area of 33 thousand square meters. As of January 2023, Teksid has been integrated into Stellantis. The decision is part of a comprehensive strategy to create competitive and flexible manufacturing characterized by greater synergies, increasingly efficient use of resources, and sharing of best practices.

The news was released on Jan. 30 by Stelantis through one of the official press releases on its website. Teksid, the aluminum casting division of Stellantis Manufacturing, is accepting applications for the Class of 2025 Formare program. Implemented in partnership with the Iochpe Foundation, the initiative aims to transform the lives of young people in economically and socially vulnerable situations through vocational training. Twenty places will be available for the Industrial Automotive Operations Assistant course, and registration can be made until Feb. 9.

Requirements to participate in the competition

To participate in the selection process, applicants must reside in Betim and the region, be between the ages of 17 and 18, attend evening high school or have completed it in a public school, and have a household income up to a minimum per capita wage. person. In addition, you must not have previously participated in vocational courses and demonstrate interest in the area of the course offered.

Among the benefits that will be offered to students are a scholarship, meals at the company, uniform, transportation, life insurance, educational materials to be used during the course, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), among others. Registration for the process is online and can be done on the Iochpe Foundation website: https://ava.fiochpe.org.br/course/view.php?id=484.

About the Formare program

Implemented in collaboration with the Iochpe Foundation, the Formare program is distinguished by its innovative methodology and the involvement of Stellantis employees as volunteer trainers, offering integrated hands-on experience in the industrial environment.

Since 2008, the initiative has already trained more than 200 young people in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro, with the formation of 13 classes. Of these participants, 43 percent have entered the formal labor market, while 31 percent have obtained opportunities directly at the Stellantis factory. These results highlight the program’s positive impact in promoting social inclusion, expanding opportunities and stimulating socioeconomic development in local communities.