Teasers and rebadging: is the Lexus TZ more than just a posh Toyota?

May 6th. it’is when Lexus plans to reveal a new SUV that, for now, lives only in the shadows of moody social media teasers. The industry knows exactly what is happening. The Lexus TZ is about to enter the ring. This isn’t just another electric vehicle, it’s the upscale sibling to the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV, effectively a TX with a battery and a moral high ground.

The teaser images reveal a silhouette that screams “massive”, with a roofline that tapers aggressively toward the rear, perhaps to distract us from the fact that this is a five-meter-long brick designed to haul six people through suburbia.

Underneath the signature Lexus “spindle” face lies the modified TNGA-K architecture. Spy shots suggest a rugged GX-inspired hood paired with those trendy split LED headlights everyone seems to love these days.

While the exterior tries to look like a futuristic spaceship, the interior reveals the classic Toyota family tree. We are talking about the same 14-inch infotainment screen and, hilariously, the same door handles you’d find in the humbler Highlander. Lexus will undoubtedly slap some premium wood and buttery leather over the dashboard to justify the “TZ” badge, but the DNA is unmistakable.

Technically, we are looking at two flavors: the TZ450e and the TZ550e. If it follows its Toyota twin, expect a dual-motor setup pushing 338 HP and a 95.8 kWh battery pack. That’s enough juice for about 320 miles of range. It’s entering a crowded playground, facing off against the Kia EV9, the Hyundai Ioniq 9, and the tech-heavy Volvo EX90.

Whether it’s built in the US or Japan remains a geopolitical coin toss, but one thing is certain: it will cost significantly more than the $55,000 Highlander base price. Tune into YouTube on May 6th to see if the “TZ” actually stands for something revolutionary.