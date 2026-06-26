Tata cools Stellantis partnership rumours as talks remain open

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has moved to clarify reports about a possible agreement with Stellantis, stating that discussions between the two groups are continuing but that no binding commitment has been reached. The clarification came after an article published on June 25, 2026, described the partnership as already being at an advanced stage.

Stellantis and Tata, major agreement remains on hold

The current situation rests on a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed on February 10, 2026, through which the two sides are exploring possible synergies in strategic areas such as manufacturing, engineering and the supply chain. In the context of the Indian market, where cost control and industrial localization remain decisive factors, these areas could indeed justify a structured agreement between the two groups.

The relationship between Tata and Stellantis already has solid roots. The two companies have worked together for more than 20 years through Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited, the multi-brand manufacturing joint venture in India that provides the natural base for any further evolution of the cooperation. Stellantis could find in Tata a partner with local expertise and direct knowledge of Indian demand, while Tata could gain access to the Italian-French-American group’s experience in platforms, industrial processes and product development.

The clarification from the Indian company also carries financial significance. In the automotive industry, the mere prospect of a partnership between groups of this size can influence market expectations and valuations, and the gap between ongoing talks and a signed agreement remains substantial.

For now, the operating structure of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles remains unchanged, and the existing relationship with Stellantis also stays as it is. The memorandum of understanding represents an open discussion table, which could evolve into an industrial agreement, be scaled back or fail to produce any binding outcome. Any future developments will have to be officially communicated once a formal step has been reached. The situation is different on the American side with Jaguar, where cooperation could lead to a new luxury Jeep.