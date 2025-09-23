0
0
0

Surprises for Tesla owners: why even paint color matters more than you think

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
September 23, 2025

The value of a new car starts dropping the moment it leaves the dealership, no matter how well it is maintained. While factors like mileage and condition obviously play a role, color is another key element that can heavily impact depreciation. A new analysis by NexusMedia, based on EasySearch data, shows just how much this factor affects the Tesla Model Y.

The study reveals that certain shades of the Model Y suffer steep declines in resale value. Over five years, black versions lost an average of 51.7%, silver ones 50.9%, and blue models 50.4%. All of these are well above the 2025 national five-year average depreciation rate of 45.6%. Simply choosing the wrong paint color can translate into thousands of dollars lost at resale time.

tesla model y

Not all colors perform poorly, though. White and red Tesla Model Ys retain value far better: only -0.83% and -3.23% over the same period. The gap between a black Model Y and a white one, identical in every respect except color, adds up to more than 50% depreciation, a striking difference that highlights the importance of market preferences.

The trend isn’t exclusive to Tesla. Popular models like the Ford F-150 and Nissan Rogue show similar patterns. A red F-150 loses about 43.3% of its value, a blue one 42.6%, while the white version drops just 36.9%. Blue Nissan Rogues depreciate around 40%.

Experts believe this is due to a mix of factors: certain colors are less desirable in the used market, some show scratches and dirt more easily, and others simply fall out of fashion. Ultimately, a buyer’s initial style choice can become a major financial decision in the long run.

tesla model y

Anyway, Tesla still faces heavy depreciation across its lineup. CarEdge estimates a 60% loss in value over five years for the Model Y, and an even steeper 71% drop for the Model S.