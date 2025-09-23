Surprises for Tesla owners: why even paint color matters more than you think

The value of a new car starts dropping the moment it leaves the dealership, no matter how well it is maintained. While factors like mileage and condition obviously play a role, color is another key element that can heavily impact depreciation. A new analysis by NexusMedia, based on EasySearch data, shows just how much this factor affects the Tesla Model Y.

The study reveals that certain shades of the Model Y suffer steep declines in resale value. Over five years, black versions lost an average of 51.7%, silver ones 50.9%, and blue models 50.4%. All of these are well above the 2025 national five-year average depreciation rate of 45.6%. Simply choosing the wrong paint color can translate into thousands of dollars lost at resale time.

Not all colors perform poorly, though. White and red Tesla Model Ys retain value far better: only -0.83% and -3.23% over the same period. The gap between a black Model Y and a white one, identical in every respect except color, adds up to more than 50% depreciation, a striking difference that highlights the importance of market preferences.

The trend isn’t exclusive to Tesla. Popular models like the Ford F-150 and Nissan Rogue show similar patterns. A red F-150 loses about 43.3% of its value, a blue one 42.6%, while the white version drops just 36.9%. Blue Nissan Rogues depreciate around 40%.

Experts believe this is due to a mix of factors: certain colors are less desirable in the used market, some show scratches and dirt more easily, and others simply fall out of fashion. Ultimately, a buyer’s initial style choice can become a major financial decision in the long run.

Anyway, Tesla still faces heavy depreciation across its lineup. CarEdge estimates a 60% loss in value over five years for the Model Y, and an even steeper 71% drop for the Model S.