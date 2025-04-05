Jeep Wrangler receives award for lowest depreciation in 2025

Last year, the Rubicon version of the Wrangler arrived in Brazil with new styling, including a refreshed front grille, wheels and interior. Equipped with the rugged Rock-Trac 4X4 traction, Trail Rated certified, it is along with the Gladiator the Jeep model most capable of taking on extreme challenges and offering unique experiences. Sponsored by Quatro Rodas in collaboration with Mobiauto, the Best Reseller Award is a benchmark for identifying the least devalued models on the market . The awarding of the Jeep Wrangler on April 4, 4/4, makes the recognition even more special

Jeep Wrangler elected SUV with lowest depreciation in 2025

Not surprisingly, the Wrangler is a more than iconic model in the Jeep portfolio. Endowed with the brand’s authentic off-road capabilities that best represent Jeep’s heritage and DNA, the Wrangler surprises once again by being voted SUV with the lowest depreciation in 2025 in the up to R$ 500,000 category of the Best Reseller Award, sponsored by Quatro Rodas in collaboration with Mobiauto and considered a benchmark in pointing out the least depreciated models on the market.

The reliability of the Wrangler’s resale value reflects the SUV’s positioning in the market, recognized as the most reliable model for extreme adventures, equipped with Trail Rated’s rugged Rock-Trac 4X4 traction. With its great off-road capabilities and all-terrain on-board comfort, the Wrangler also offers an exclusive open-air driving experience with a removable roof and doors.

The new and exclusive Rubicon version of the Wrangler arrived in Brazil last year with updated styling. The new front grille accommodates the Wrangler’s traditional seven-louvered grille with an updated look, featuring textured black louvers, neutral gray metal bezels and body-color bezels. The model has also been fitted with uniquely designed 17-inch wheels and mixed tires. Black wheel arches and roof give the cars a two-tone effect, making them look even sportier and more modern.

The new Wrangler features

The Wrangler’s new interior features ensure a refined space packed with features and cutting-edge technology, combined with the traditional functionality and versatility offered by Jeep. The center console, inspired by the past, features clean, sculpted shapes. The dashboard features new soft-touch surfaces with contrasting stitching.

The new interior is even more complete with the 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system, the largest and most advanced screen available on the Wrangler, integrated with the award-winning Uconnect 5 system, surrounded by exterior vents that retain their characteristic circular shape.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon’ equipment

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon looks like a complete, high-performance off-road vehicle. Under the hood, it houses a 272-hp 2.0T gasoline engine with 40.8 kgfm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. To tackle the most challenging terrain, it is equipped with the Rock-Track 4×4 all-wheel drive system that includes a 4:1 reduction ratio and Tru-Lok electronic differential lock. Additional off-road features include an electronically disconnectable front stabilizer bar, underbody guards, front and rear tow hooks, the Hill Descent Control (HDC) system, off-road pages in the infotainment system, Trail Rated badging, an off-road-specific front camera, rugged Dana 44 axles, and a 77:1 final drive ratio.

The open-air driving experience is provided by the removable roof and doors, as well as a folding windshield. Aesthetically, the new front grille, LED front and rear headlights, body-color wheel arches and new 17-inch wheels with mixed tires stand out.

In terms of safety and driver assistance, the Wrangler Rubicon offers semi-autonomous technologies such as forward collision warning with emergency braking, automatic headlight on/off, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

The cabin is at the forefront of technology and connectivity, thanks to the Uconnect multimedia system with a 12.3-inch screen, wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, rearview camera and an Alpine Premium audio system with nine speakers and subwoofer.

Comfort is provided by leather-trimmed seats with electric adjustment for the front ones, bi-zone climate control, a water drain system for interior cleaning, and Mopar rubber floor mats suitable for all seasons.

Finally, on the safety front, there is tire pressure monitoring, front and side airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), anti-roll system (ERM), hill start assist (HSA) and rear parking sensors.