2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: the harsh reality of first-year depreciation

The used pickup truck market has just delivered a clear reminder of how quickly even a highly desirable model can lose value. A 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, purchased brand new earlier this year and driven just over 2,000 miles, recently went under the hammer with results that left its first owner a bit disappointed.

The truck carried an original sticker price of $59,955 and was powered by a robust 405-hp twin-turbo V6. The example sold came in Velocity Blue Metallic with Ebony interior, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and full LED lighting. Inside, it featured a 12-inch touchscreen, heated seats, and a suite of driver-assist technologies. The seller had also added extras such as a Ford Performance ECU tune, grille-mounted auxiliary lights, and a bed cover.

Despite the upgrades, the Ranger Raptor fetched only $54,500, roughly $5,500 less than its purchase price. We’ve to say it: depreciation strikes hard. The auction outcome underlines a well-known truth: vehicles take their steepest hit in value within the first year. Even high-performance pickups like the Ranger Raptor are not immune, despite strong demand. At present, low-mileage used Raptors are trading between $54,000 and $56,000, confirming that the initial depreciation has firmly set in.

While sellers are the ones absorbing the financial hit, buyers stand to benefit. Second owners can secure nearly-new trucks while saving thousands of dollars. After years of inflated values due to supply chain shortages, the return of more predictable pricing marks a reset for the pickup market.

The case of the 2024 Ranger Raptor shows that even flagship models once seen as “depreciation-proof” are following broader automotive trends. Today, more than ever, buyers need to factor in depreciation curves when considering new trucks. For bargain hunters, however, auctions and quick resales now represent a golden chance to grab powerful, well-equipped pickups at a discount.