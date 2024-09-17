Steven Victor reveals about Ferrari V12 love and secrets

Probably everyone who loves the world of cars, especially referring to the Ferrari brand, knows perfectly well the unmistakable sound of a V12 engine, which has left several generations spellbound. Now, famous music producer Steven Victor, a great collector and lover of Ferrari, has revealed directly from the United States his deep connection with V12s and cars of the Maranello brand.

Ferrari talks about Steven Victor and his love for the V12

Ferrari recently unveiled to the public several 12 Cilindri models that are still equipped with the powerful V12 engine, something that has made this splendid powertrain increasingly infamous for the brand’s fans. Now speaking out was an American celebrity himself, namely music producer Steven Victor, who apparently wanted to reveal his great passion and connection he has found over the years with the V12 Ferrari.

Steven Victor, a Ferrari collector with a garage that could be an object of desire for millions, houses as many as six examples of the legendary V12, which also has a strong connection to the cars from Maranello. A truly fascinating thing, which shows his immense love for this brand and for V12s that he named his latest newborn son “V XII.” Have you ever heard of a better tribute than this? Probably not.

The American star also stated that every time he gets behind the wheel of one of his cars that has a V12, it is always like the first time. His words were that it is a total body experience, a real overwhelming emotion. One question that was put to Victor was what it was that made this kind of powertrain so special. The music producer replied, that in his opinion it would be a combination of factors, mixed between unmistakable sound and the sensations it causes. The comparison made by Victor, was that of when a person listens to a record he likes so much for the first time, an indescribable emotion.

The Ferrari V12, like a mechanical symphony

Even this reference to Victor’s music is not accidental. In fact, he has made it his great passion for sound that has made him world famous. This is precisely why he says he finds in the Ferrari V12 a mechanical symphony. Every cylinder, every burst and every acceleration seems to be a musical note that contributes, together with all the others, to create a unique and unparalleled melody.

Victor’s love for the V12, as Ferrari Magazine explains, really goes beyond the simple passion for cars often found in the industry. His seems to be a true obsession. “There are people who like V12 models. There are people who like V12 models. Then … there’s Steven Victor (which he added: ‘Oh yeah, it’s definitely an obsession’).” Reportedly, the music producer is even planning to build a new house based on his Ferrari collection. What does this mean? That this new house will have every room with a view of at least one of his cars, so that his cars will be an integral part of the construction. Some might think this is an extreme act, but only those who have experienced driving one of these powertrains would understand the American music producer’s intentions.