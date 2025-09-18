Sterling Stamping Plant celebrates 60th anniversary with community and family event

The Stellantis Sterling Stamping Plant (SSP) has received a prestigious recognition from the city of Sterling Heights on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. The city council approved a special resolution celebrating decades of manufacturing excellence, innovation, and collaboration with the local community. The resolution was officially presented to the plant’s director, Greg “Butch” Bauer.

Stellantis Sterling Stamping plant honored by city of Sterling Heights on its 60th anniversary

The resolution, adopted during the September 15 council meeting, highlighted the plant’s importance within Stellantis’ North American operations, its economic impact, and its role as a cornerstone for the city. “The Sterling Heights City Council congratulates Stellantis and the Sterling Stamping Plant on its 60th anniversary, commends its record of innovation, investment, and community partnership, and expresses its sincere appreciation for the dedication of its leadership and workforce,” the document states.

To celebrate the milestone, a Family Day was held on August 29 with more than 1,700 attendees, including employees, retirees, and their families. The event featured live music, games, recreational activities, and moments of connection with company leadership. “The success of Sterling Stamping is rooted in the people who make it possible. This anniversary is not just about celebrating our past, but also about building momentum for the future,” Bauer commented.

Opened in 1965, the plant covers 2.9 million square feet on a 254-acre site and employs more than 1,500 people represented by the UAW, making it one of the largest stamping facilities in the world. Its high-speed presses produce components such as hoods, roofs, liftgates, fenders, and floor pans for some of Stellantis’ top models, including the Dodge Durango, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Ram 1500.

With six decades of success behind it, the Sterling Stamping Plant continues to stand as a benchmark of innovation, quality, and community commitment, remaining a source of pride for both Stellantis and the city of Sterling Heights.