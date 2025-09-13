2026 Dodge Durango goes all-HEMI, but CARB states won’t get the full power

From 2026, the Dodge Durango will undergo a major transformation, bidding farewell to V6 engines once and for all. Every version of the SUV will now be equipped with a HEMI V8, a bold move that underscores the brand’s muscle-car heritage. The lineup ranges from the base GT, fitted with a 5.7-liter V8 delivering 360 horsepower, to the new R/T 392 with the legendary 6.4-liter HEMI producing 475 horsepower, all the way up to the crown jewel, the 710-horsepower SRT HELLCAT, offered this time at a more accessible price than before.

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear summed up the decision in simple terms: “From now on, every Durango will come with a HEMI V8. It’s a statement of power that gives customers the performance they demand and deserve.”

2026 Dodge Durango: the HEMI V8 is here, but not for all of America

2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in Green Machine (front). A Jailbreak Custom Color program will allow select Dodge customers to paint their Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in nearly any color imaginable, including Stryker Purple (shown at rear).

Behind the excitement, however, lies a significant limitation. The R/T 392 and SRT HELLCAT models will not be available in states that follow the strict CARB emissions regulations, such as California and the territories that adopt its standards. In these markets, only the GT with the 5.7 HEMI, already compliant with CARB rules, will remain on sale. Dodge confirmed that the high-performance versions will be restricted to so-called “FED” states, leaving enthusiasts with two options: settle for the milder V8 or attempt an out-of-state purchase while dealing with the bureaucratic headaches of registration.

The reason is both technical and financial. The 6.4- and 6.2-liter V8 engines fail to meet CARB emissions thresholds, and bringing them into compliance would require additional certifications deemed too costly. The 5.7-liter, on the other hand, remains within the limits, allowing Dodge to maintain a presence in regulated markets.

New 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in Green Machine (front) and Stryker Purple (rear).

The decision hits performance fans the hardest. The R/T 392 had been shaping up as the perfect sweet spot between price and power, while the new HELLCAT, thanks to a lowered price tag, offered one of the most affordable entry points to a 700+ horsepower SUV. Now, in CARB states, both versions are off the table, creating a split market: full-throttle and muscle-heavy in free states, restricted and pared back in regulated areas.

The outlook is also uncertain in Canada, where regulations often mirror CARB standards. Dodge has yet to confirm whether the high-performance Durango models will be offered north of the border. Either way, the 2026 strategy marks a turning point. The Durango remains the quintessential muscle SUV, but with fragmented availability that highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing tradition, raw power, and increasingly strict environmental regulations.