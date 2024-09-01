Stelvio and Junior: what connects these two Alfa Romeo models?

There will be some elements in the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio in common with the Junior. Here’s what they are and what the two cars will have differently

What will the Stelvio have in common with the Junior?

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected on the global automotive market by the middle of next year. The manufacturer is finalizing the finishing touches on the design, which will definitely be based on the brand’s history. Although they are two different models and belong to different segments, the new Stelvio and the Junior might have some features of their DNA in common, especially on some styling elements, but also conceptual ones.

The first detail in common could certainly be the shield. The famous Alfa Romeo symbol, meaning sportiness and elegance, will also be reused for the Stelvio but with an obviously evolved, but still recognizable design. Next, we could see the slim, sharp headlights that distinguish Alfa Romeo’s latest releases. These will also be a strong distinguishing feature of the new Stelvio, another similarity to the lines of the Junior. As for the Stelvio’s proportions, they will feature an elongated hood, a set-back cabin and a fairly generous wheelbase, which will give the car a dynamic and balanced appearance. To top it off, as for the Stelvio’s interior, it will take its cues from the world of racing, using a mix of fine materials and cutting-edge technology.

The evolution of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV from the Junior

Both cars, Stelvio and Junior, were conceived by the brand to provide customers with a car that is able to offer a rewarding drive. With regard to this issue, the new Stelvio will be equipped with a particularly rigid chassis and sport suspension, which will certainly ensure a dynamic but precise approach. In addition, we will find the Quadrifoglio version, which will be equipped with a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine, with performance on par with supercars.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio model, as well as the brand’s entire range, will also have an electric destiny. The platform used for production is Junior’s star, namely the STLA Large, which has been specially designed to be able to offer the market different types of powertrains, including electric and hybrid.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be produced at the Alfa Romeo plant in Cassino, unlike the Junior, which is currently produced in Poland. As we will have understood, there are several details that could be presented in common with the Junior model, except for the fact that the new 2025 Stelvio will be aimed at an audience that falls into a premium bracket, with different needs and a probably higher level.