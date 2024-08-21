Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: what to expect from Biscione’s electric extreme performance SUV

Alfa Romeo, a brand that has always called to mind great passion and performance in the sporting arena, is now ready to strongly challenge the future of the luxury SUV with the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The car is being presented by the manufacturer as the top-of-the-line version of the second generation. In fact, this car looks like it could have all the features to be a benchmark in the segment, bringing together prominent details such as Italian design, cutting-edge technology and supercar performance.

What to expect from the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio 2025

Complete electrification is one of the main new features coming soon. Alfa romeo therefore, says goodbye permanently to the powerful roar of the twin-turbo V6 to welcome an electric powertrain capable of delivering more than 940 horsepower. This translates into breathtaking power that leaves everyone breathless and propels the Stelvio Quadrifoglio to the top of its class. But the surprises regarding this incredible car do not end there, Alfa Romeo has equipped the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio with a claimed range exceeds 800 kilometers. Instead, as far as charging times are concerned we will see them particularly reduced, almost drastically, allowing 80% of the battery to be recovered in just 18 minutes.

Speaking instead of the exterior of the car, the new Stelvio Quadrifoglio is mainly inspired by the base version, but with more specific details that aim to emphasize the sporty character even more. More aggressive lines, optimized aerodynamics and a lowered stance work in great harmony to create an even more dynamic and fascinating image of its aesthetics.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio will be a masterpiece from Italy produced in Cassino

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio is scheduled to be produced at the Cassino plant, fully sharing the line of other well-known and beloved models of the brand such as the Giulia and the future E-Jet. This strategic choice put in place by Alfa Romeo is meant to highlight the importance of giving continuity to the Made in Italy, it also confirms the brand’s continued commitment to the luxury SUV segment.

The new Stelvio Quadrifoglio is part of a major turnaround and relaunch for the brand, which is showing great perseverance to succeed in staying ahead of the times. Together with other cars designed ad-hoc by the manufacturer, we will surely see Alfa Romeo gradually establish itself in the future car market.