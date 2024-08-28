Stelvio 2025: Alfa Romeo ready to dominate the premium market?

As we have already discussed several times, 2025 will certainly be a very important year for the relaunch of Alfa Romeo. Indeed, the brand is determined to return to the top of the market with the launch of the new Stelvio, or the second generation of its famous D-segment SUV. This Alfa Romeo model is expected in the second half of next year, and it is sure to be a key car in the range of the brand that will try to use the best business strategies to confirm itself at the top of the premium market worldwide.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: debut in 2025 as Alfa Romeo relaunch

This car will be developed on the versatile STLA Large platform from Stellantis. The new Stelvio will provide customers with features of great sportiness and efficiency. The design of this new car will definitely be based on the brand’s latest concepts, featuring bold and muscular lines, giving the new Stelvio a very appealing appearance. As for the equipment we will find under the hood, electrified engines are expected, a decision that comes in line with the growing demand for low-emission vehicles. The top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version, with over 900 horsepower, will provide enthusiasts with supercar power and performance.

Alfa Romeo looks to captivate America with new Stelvio

Alfa Romeo aims to try to conquer an increasingly large part of the international premium market. In particular, the United States will certainly be a strategic target, where the brand has every intention of succeeding in consolidating its market presence and competing with its main German rivals. Certainly, the new Stelvio will have no shortage of aesthetic and performance features to try to achieve the results for which it was designed,

New Stelvio will have the great opportunity to benefit from the synergies present within the Stellantis group, sharing some components and technologies with other models of the group. At the same time, the Italian SUV will certainly retain its strong identity, which is characterized by an absolutely distinctive design and dynamic stance. In addition, it seems that numerous types of driver assistance and even connectivity will be provide d, so that the experience on board the car will be completely safe and full of comfort.