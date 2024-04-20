Stellantis wins ” Van Manufacturer of the Year” title at Great British Fleet Awards

Stellantis definitely wins yet another award, namely that of “Van Manufacturer of the Year“. This prestigious record was proclaimed at the Great British Fleet Awards 2024.

Stellantis dominates the light commercial vehicle market with a revamped and technologically advanced range

An accolade that comes on the heels of the launch of a wide range of light commercial vehicles. This list includes Citroën, Peugeot, FIAT Professional and Vauxhall models.

All vans, medium, small and large, have been fully updated, adding technologies and optimizing performance for electric variants. Each vehicle is ready to be ordered.

Lee Titchner, Director of Stellantis ProOne UK, was very pleased with the award. In fact, for him, it is a symbol of recognition of his role as the leading van manufacturer in the UK, of which he emphasizes the wide range of commercial vehicles. Titchener also made known his pride in being advanced in the electric sector, with each of the brands having the electric variant for each individual model.

During the course of the past year, Stellantis has proven itself capable of uniting up to five different van brands such as Citroën, Fiat, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Opel. A feat that for Lee Titchner is nothing short of impressive. The new vans, moreover, are all ready to be connected at the factory, just as the large battery models share the engine and battery that power them. To top it off, there are also new transmissions for diesel vehicles and the creation of the Pro One business to better manage light commercial vehicle sales. Truly a praise-worthy organizational program for Stellantis.

Stellantis: undisputed leadership in the UK light commercial vehicle market, driven by record sales and technological innovation

Stellantis’ great success is also demonstrated by its excellent sales results in 2024. The manufacturer has been the undisputed leader of the van market in the UK since the beginning of the year. Similarly, it emerges as the first leader in electric vans, with very satisfactory shares since the beginning of the year. In March, the Peugeut brand, with the E-Expert model, became the best-selling and most popular electric van in the first three months of 2024.

Stellantis‘ big advantage in competition is the fact that it is the only OEM to produce vans on a large scale in the UK. The country’s first electric vehicle-only mass production facility is located at the Ellesmere Port plant. In it, models such as Citroën E-Berlingo, Vauxhall Combo Electric, Peugeot E-Partner, and Fiat E-Doblo are assembled. From 2025, production of electric vans will also be expanded at the Luton plant, which will also continue to produce models with internal combustion engines.

With the goal obtained, Stellantis confirms the high quality of the work being done in the area of sustainable mobility and technological innovation, positioning itself as an ideal supplier for companies seeking efficient, reliable and sustainable transportation solutions.