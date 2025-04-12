Stellantis Windsor: employees to return to work for at least 2 weeks, unions say

In recent days, there has been significant uproar over the production halt at the Stellantis factory in Windsor, Canada due to tariffs imposed by the United States and strongly supported by the administration led by President Donald Trump. From Canada, which responded to the tariffs with countermeasures, strong concerns were raised by employees, unions, and institutions about the future of the factory and the fate of its employees. In the past few hours, however, good news has arrived, although unfortunately it is a short-term measure.

Stellantis’ Windsor plant will reopen for at least two weeks

The Unifor union has confirmed that for at least two weeks, Stellantis Windsor employees will resume their work. Production is scheduled to restart for both shifts during the weeks of April 21 and 28, according to a social media post by Unifor Local 444. However, the union also added that no further communication about the future of the factory has been made by the automotive group.

“Stellantis continues to assess the effects of recently announced U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles and will continue to work with the U.S. administration on these policy changes,” reads the statement from the automotive group announcing this temporary resumption of production at its Canadian factory. We should remember that this plant manufactures the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans, as well as the new Dodge Charger, for which delays in the launch of gasoline models are now feared.

This is certainly a delicate situation that will need to be followed carefully in the coming weeks and months to understand what solutions will be adopted by Stellantis if the tariffs imposed by the USA, suspended for 90 days except for the automotive sector, were to be confirmed for an extended period.