Stellantis takes action: rescue plan on the horizon for suppliers hit hard by new tariffs

It seems that Stellantis is about to step into the role of white knight, ready to save its suppliers from the fiscal bloodbath caused by the new US tariffs imposed by Trump. According to Bloomberg, the automotive group has put forward a draft plan to help those who are suffocating under the weight of the new customs duties.

Stellantis could help suppliers hit by US tariffs

Stellantis reportedly has in mind a program that would allow “worthy” suppliers to receive financial support to deal with the monthly tariff payments required by the US government. This was all reportedly explained behind closed doors by Marlo Vitous, Stellantis‘ head of purchasing in North America, during a top-secret meeting in Detroit. However, Stellantis has not yet officially confirmed anything, although talks with lawyers and industry experts have already begun.

For those working with components such as valves, brakes, and similar items, the blow has already arrived: the 25% tariff on imported cars is active, and from May 3rd, it will also apply to spare parts. This is a heavy blow for Stellantis‘ supply chain, already strained by rising costs and logistical uncertainties. The idea on the table, instead of renegotiating contracts and raising component prices, an action that could turn into a war of nerves, would be a sort of “monthly allowance” to cover part of these customs duties. This would all be subject to selective criteria such as the importance of the part, the possibility of finding alternatives, and the level of dependence on the supply.

Mitch Zajac, a legal expert in the sector, is already advising suppliers on how to proceed. But he cautions: “It’s not certain that the funds will actually arrive, and the plan is far from defined.” In essence, Stellantis is trying to keep the boat afloat while commercial waters become increasingly murky. But until there are official details, this plan remains just a rough strategy.