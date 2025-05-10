Stellantis under pressure from Unifor over Brampton delays

The fate of the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ontario, continues to remain in limbo. After the May 2, 2025 meeting between the automotive group and the Unifor union, the only certainty that emerged is that the pause on the plant’s conversion remains confirmed, with no new deadlines on the horizon. The update, officially communicated by Unifor on May 8, postpones any possible decision until at least June.

Stellantis and Unifor: tension grows over the future of the Brampton plant

This stalemate follows the February announcement, when Stellantis had explained the need to review the powertrain strategy for the next generation of Jeep Compass, promising answers by April at that time. Those answers, however, have not arrived.

Unifor has not hidden its concern. The union accuses Stellantis of hiding the real reason behind the delay: not a technical issue, but trade tensions between the United States and Canada. “We believe that the tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian cars are the real reason for the slowdown,” Unifor declared, while admitting that the management of new powertrains remains a secondary factor.

While Brampton remains in waiting, Stellantis has presented the new European Jeep Compass in Melfi, Italy, where it will be produced along with other models based on the STLA Medium platform, including the DS N°8 and the future Lancia Gamma. A decision that has not gone unnoticed and has further aggravated the discontent of North American workers.

According to Unifor, what’s worsening the climate is the lack of communication from management. “We have reiterated to Stellantis leadership that silence toward employees is no longer tolerable,” the statement reads. “In such uncertain times, ensuring transparency is essential.”

The difficulties related to tariffs are already having visible effects: reduced shifts, temporary closures, and the usual summer break have begun at the Windsor plant. Here, the launch of the new Chrysler minivans and the 2026 Dodge Charger is being prepared.

The future of Brampton, however, remains shrouded in uncertainty. If the suspension exceeds the planned two years, Unifor has already announced that it will resort to the protection clauses included in the 2023 union agreements, designed to manage the transition to electric vehicles. In the meantime, pressure on Stellantis shows no sign of decreasing.