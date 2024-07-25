Stellantis under NHTSA investigation: 150,000 vehicles at risk for power loss in U.S.

A new headache for Stellantis. As the Group tries to close the Takata airbag chapter for good, another issue emerges that could put the brand’s reputation at risk. NHTSA has opened a preliminary investigation of more than 150,000 vehicles due to reports of engine malfunctions.

Stellantis vehicle recall: NHTSA investigates serious engine problems

In addition to the problems Stellantis has had in recent weeks, there now appears to be an additional situation to deal with in the United States. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a preliminary evaluation of about 150,000 of the automotive group’s vehicles. Under this action, it would serve to investigate potential problems of power loss and engine shutdown in various vehicles.

Getting into more detail, it would appear that models involved in this issue are RAM 1500 pickup trucks and Jeep Wagoneer SUVs that were produced in 2022. Reporting received by NHTSA refers to several types of negative feedbacks to the operation of the cars. These would be the occurrence of engine shutdown while driving at low speeds, with further full-autonomous activation of parking mode and emergency braking. Another detail found is that of the illumination of the battery malfunction or failure light on the dashboard for no apparent reason.

The goal of the preliminary assessment is to study the situation in detail, trying to determine the extent of the problem, calculate the frequency of malfunctions, and the potential safety risks that this could pose. Currently, however, no formal investigation or vehicle recall has yet been officially ordered.

Stellantis: next Takata airbags, now being investigated for engine problems

Already as anticipated at the beginning of the text, this new grit for Stellantis adds to the already complex related situation that has arisen regarding the Takata airbag scandal. Defects in these components, which were installed in some Citroën, DS, and Peugeot models produced before the merger between FCA and PSA took place, unfortunately caused numerous accidents and fatalities worldwide.

Stellantis has, of course, cooperated fully and actively with the relevant authorities to solve the airbag problem, but now NHTSA’s new investigation additionally presents itself as another challenge for the automotive group.

Now, the question now remains whether the preliminary assessment will then be turned into a formal investigation and possible recall of vehicles. Stellantis has indicated that it is fully aware of the NHTSA investigation and is working strongly with the authorities to make available all the information needed to resolve the problem quickly and efficiently. Focus, however, still remains worryingly on the safety of Stellantis vehicles, with the automaker now facing a series of major events to ensure the quality and safety of its products worldwide.