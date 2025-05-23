Stellantis triples the number of patents filed in one year in Brazil

Stellantis triples the number of invention patents in one year and leads the national ranking among public and private companies

BETIM, May 22 – Stellantis is the company with the highest number of invention patents in Brazil, according to a ranking released by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). In one year, the company tripled the number of patents, jumping from 58 in 2023 to 185 in 2024, leading the survey that considers public and private companies.

This work, which is constantly evolving within Stellantis, has been built up over the last few years. Between 2022 and 2023, the company had almost doubled the number of invention patents, and now it has three times as many, bringing together automotive technologies that provide solutions for safe, sustainable and affordable mobility.

Stellantis is the company in the automotive sector that invests the most in Brazil, and this recognition also highlights the company’s technical capacity to design, develop, engineer, test and produce cars in our country.

“With this result, Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to the development of Brazil, bringing innovative solutions to our customers and raising the national automotive industry to global technological standards. In addition, we reinforce our commitment to training and developing world-class professionals, contributing to the generation of knowledge, skilled jobs and the strengthening of Brazilian engineering,” says Marcio Tonani, Senior Vice President of Engineering Technical Centers for South America.l.

“We are very proud to receive this result, which is the fruit of intense work that relies on the expertise of two thousand engineers in product development, as well as 60 laboratories and a complete engineering center that seek to bring constant innovations to the automotive industry and meet the needs of our customers,” said Toshizaemom Noce, manager of Advanced Engineering at Stellantis.

TechMobility – Stellantis Center for Product Development & Hybrid-Flex Mobility

Stellantis continues to advance towards new technologies aimed at decarbonizing mobility. The company recently inaugurated TechMobility – Stellantis Center for Product Development & Hybrid-Flex Mobility, the largest in Latin America.

This new space reinforces Stellantis’ commitment to innovation and national engineering, with the hiring of 400 new engineers to drive this technological advance in the country. The new center will be responsible for developing low- and high-voltage electrification technologies, while also creating jobs, training the local workforce and strengthening the region’s economic and social development.

To lead the technology of the future in the national automotive industry, Stellantis announced the largest investment in the history of the automotive sector in Brazil and South America: R$32 billion will be invested to launch 40 new products and 8 new powertrains between 2025 and 2030, with the development of new Bio-Hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies throughout the automotive supply chain and new strategic business opportunities.