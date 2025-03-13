Stellantis Betim, inauguration of TechMobility Center

John Elkann, president of Stellantis, announces the hiring of 400 new engineers to lead the advancement of hybrid technology in Brazil. The new center will be responsible for the development of high-efficiency combustion engines and low- and high-voltage electrification technologies

Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim: inauguration of TechMobility with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

During a visit to the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, Minas Gerais, Stellantis President John Elkann received the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his entourage on March 11, 2025 for the inauguration of the TechMobility – Stellantis Product Development & Hybrid-Flex Mobility Center, the largest in Latin America. Confirming Stellantis’ commitment to national innovation and engineering, Elkann also announced the hiring of 400 new engineers to lead this technological advancement in the country.

The new center will be responsible for developing low- and high-voltage electrification technologies. The meeting with the president also celebrated the start of the R$32 billion investment cycle for the region between 2025 and 2030, as well as the 1,500 new vacancies recently announced by Stellantis in Brazil, with new employees arriving to meet needs in different areas of the company.

John Elkann, announcement philanthropic project expansion in South America

During the ceremony, also attended by Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis President for South America, and Antonio Filosa, President of the Americas and Quality at Stellantis, John Elkann announced the expansion of the philanthropic project focused on education in South America. The new initiative, which represents Stellantis’ largest philanthropic investment in the region in 10 years, will benefit 165,000 students, train 1,000 teachers, and serve more than 200 schools.

The meeting featured announcements of great importance to both the industry and society. The opening of TechMobility – Stellantis’ product development and hybrid-flexible mobility center, the largest in Latin America – represents another decisive step in Stellantis’ trajectory. This new complex will not only stimulate innovation and technology in Brazil, but also create new jobs, strengthen the local workforce, and enhance economic and social development in the region.

“We are very proud to announce initiatives that reaffirm our commitment to the future of the automotive industry in South America. We are investing in technologies that will give our customers the freedom to choose the vehicle they want or need,” said Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis President for South America.

“The investment in the expansion of our philanthropic projects represents another milestone for Stellantis. With this new program we strengthen our commitment to social transformation by supporting projects that promote inclusion, education and sustainable development in the communities where we operate. “This progress is only possible through the joint work of our employees, partners and supply chain, consolidating Stellantis as a reference in future mobility,” Cappellano concluded.

Leadership in South America and Bio-Hybrid Strategy

Stellantis is the market leader for cars and light commercial vehicles in Brazil, Argentina and South America. Last year, total sales in the region exceeded 916,000 vehicles, with a 22.9 percent share on the continent. In addition to maintaining leadership in the South American market, with record investments announced for the region, 40 new products and 8 powertrains will be launched in the coming years.

The company will also continue to implement Bio-Hybrid technology in new models, continuing the success of the Fiat Pulse and Fastback Hybrid, the brand’s first vehicles to be equipped with this technology. Investments will also be used to develop innovative technologies along the entire automotive supply chain, as well as create new strategic business opportunities.