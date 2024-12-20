Stellantis Brazil, record production in Pernambuco

Stellantis celebrates milestone of 20 million whips produced at Jaboatão (PE) plant. The record production reinforces the unit’s importance as an essential pillar for Stellantis’ operations in South America. As many as 20 million automotive harnesses supplied to the Automotive Hub from Goiana and Betim. With a current production of 18 thousand whips per day, the Jaboatão dos Guararapes plant already exceeds 4 million whips per year. The record production reinforces the unit’s importance as an essential pillar for Stellantis’ operations in South America

Stellantis celebrates record production in Pernambuco, Brazil

Stellantis, a leader in the automotive industry and a reference in industrial innovation, celebrates a historic milestone at its plant in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Pernambuco: the production of 20 million automotive harnesses supplied to the Automotive Hub from Goiana and Betim. As Stellantis’ largest harness factory in South America, the unit reaffirms its strategic position in supplying operations on the continent and projects a future of growth and technological advances.

The Jaboatão plant stands out for its high production capacity and quality, meeting the most demanding Stellantis standards globally. With a current output of 18,000 lashes per day, the unit already produces more than 4 million lashes per year. By 2026, with the entry of new projects, the goal is to increase capacity to 5.6 million units per year, consolidating itself as a key player in supporting Stellantis’ growth in South America.

Jaboatão celebrates 20 million cable harnesses produced

“The milestone of 20 million cable harnesses produced represents not only Stellantis’ commitment to operational excellence and automotive transformation, but also our journey, combining innovation, inclusion and sustainable development. This record is the result of the joint effort of our employees and Stellantis’ strategic vision for South America,” says Paulo Roberto Junior, Jaboatão plant manager.

The Jaboatão unit is committed to initiatives that promote growth and has invested in projects such as positive internal recruitment and the job rotation program, which offers employees the opportunity for continuous development. The plant currently has a robust team of 1,944 employees dedicated solely to production. The presence of women stands out, accounting for 47 percent of the team and occupying more than 30 percent of leadership positions.

Stellantis: a commitment to inclusion and for the expansion

In addition, Stellantis maintains its commitment to diversity and inclusion, with 5.4 percent of employees being people with disabilities (PWD). To support these professionals, the factory prioritizes hiring employees with communication skills in Brazilian Sign Language (LIBRAS) and adopts practices such as the “Mãos Que Falam” project, which trains leaders to communicate in LIBRAS, promoting professional courses in collaboration with SENAI.

With plans to increase the plant’s daily production to 22 thousand whips and to continue serving the South American market, Stellantis shows its confidence in expanding the unit. “Manufacturing wiring harnesses with advanced levels of customization allows us to improve the connectivity and performance of electrical systems in vehicles, aligning efficiency, sustainability, and premium quality in processes, ensuring a unique experience for brand customers,” Paulo concludes.