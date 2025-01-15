Stellantis top position in South American market for fourth consecutive year, records in 2024

More than 734 thousand vehicles have been sold in Brazil since the beginning of the year, an increase of 47,394 units over 2023. In 2024, Stellantis also announced investments of R$32 billion, the largest in history in South America. Fiat registered more than 521 thousand units in 2024, with a 20.9 percent share, pulling 118 thousand cars out of second place. Jeep Compass took the top spot among medium SUVs for the eighth consecutive year, with a 27.8% share. In another historic year for the brand, Ram sold about 30 thousand units in 2024, up 74% over the previous period

Stellantis and dominance in South America

Stellantis ends another year consolidating its prominent position in the South American market, driving sales and the transition to safe, sustainable and affordable mobility. The company, which celebrates four years in business this month, is celebrating a number of successes, including absolute leadership among passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the major South American markets since it began operations.

From January to December 2024, Stellantis achieved a 22.9 percent share in the South American market, surpassing the 916,000-vehicle mark, an increase of 37,502 units over the same period in 2023. In December alone, the company registered more than 77 thousand vehicles, gaining a 21 percent market share in the region.

In Brazil, the results were also impressive. Stellantis maintains leadership in the domestic market with over 734 thousand vehicles registered in the year, representing an increase of 47,394 units over 2023 and guaranteeing a 29.4% share of total sales for the period. In December, 68.7 thousand vehicles were sold, accounting for 28.1 percent of market share in the country.

In the Argentine market, Stellantis recorded more than 116 thousand units sold during 2024, with a market share of 29.7 percent, positioning the company as the largest vehicle manufacturer in Argentina.

Sales leadership and also records for Stellantis

In 2024, in addition to market leadership, Stellantis also celebrated several records in the region. At the end of the year, the company reached the highest production number in its history, with more than 90 thousand vehicles produced. In addition, during the period, all Stellantis plants in the region achieved significant numbers in terms of production volume.

Another record recorded were the investments announced by Stellantis, which hint at an even more promising future. Last year, the company confirmed a R$32 billion contribution to South America between 2025 and 2030, the largest investment in the history of the Brazilian and South American automotive industry. The values announced will drive the launch of 40 new products and 8 powertrains, as well as the development of new bio-hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies along the entire automotive supply chain, and new strategic business opportunities.

Fiat achieves market leadership for the fourth consecutive year in 2024. In the past year, the brand achieved a market share of 20.9 percent and 521,289 registered units, which represents an increase of 45,000 units over the previous year and an advantage of more than 118,000 cars over second place.

Strada closes the year with 144,690 units sold and a 5.8% share, up 0.3 pp from 2023. Among the top 10 best-selling vehicles in the country in 2024, the Argo gains three positions and closes the period in fifth place, with 91,144 units and a 3.7 percent market share. Finally, Mobi occupies ninth place, with 67,390 vehicles sold and 2.7 percent of the market. Fiat also secured the top spot in December, with a 20.5 percent market share and more than 50,160 units registered. Among models, the Strada led the market with 16,235 units and a 6.6 percent share, while the Argo ranked eighth with 7,057 units and a 2.9 percent share.

Jeep remains a reference among SUVs in 2024

Jeep continues to be a reference among SUVs and celebrates, for another year, the Compass’ leadership among midsize vehicles. The model thus celebrates eight consecutive years in first place in this category, with more than 50 thousand units sold and a market share of 27.8 percent in 2024.

Compass and Commander combined registrations also ensure Jeep’s leadership in the medium and large SUV segments with 66,986 units and a segment share of 21.4% in 2024. The Renegade secured a 14% increase in sales over the previous year , completing the more than 53,000 units registered in the year.

Ram closes 2024 with historic performance

About 30,000 units were sold in 2024, a 74 percent increase over 2023, until then Ram‘s most successful year in the country. In addition, the end of the year was a record for the brand, with December showing sales up 12.6 percent. trend compared to November. Last year, Rampage surpassed the threshold of 30,000 units sold since its launch in Brazil. More than 23,600 units were sold in 2024 alone, a 174 percent increase over the total sold in 2023.