Stellantis, a new production record in South America

November is best production month for Stellantis in South America. The company indeed reached the threshold of 90,171 vehicles produced in November, the best production month in its history in the region. In 2024, all Stellantis plants in the region achieved significant numbers in terms of production volume. The performance reinforces Stellantis’ commitment to innovation, efficiency and operational excellence.

Record-breaking November for Stellantis in South America.

The news we are discussing comes from a Stellantis press release issued on December 10, 2024. The automotive group ended November with historic production numbers in South America, reaffirming its leadership position in the region’s automotive market. The company reached the threshold of 90,171 vehicles produced, surpassing the previous record of 88,709 units, recorded in August this year.

In 2024, all Stellantis plants in the region achieved significant numbers in terms of production volume. In addition to a booming automotive market, this positive performance reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and the launch of new products that effectively attract and meet growing consumer demands. Yet another demonstration that the South American market is becoming increasingly important for the automotive group, which continues to work with great quality.

Primacy in Brazil

In Brazil, the Stellantis Automotive Complex in Betim, Minas Gerais, has posted consecutive monthly records since August, with volumes exceeding 45 thousand vehicles per month, reaching the highest production volume since Stellantis was established in 2021. In November alone, 45,486 vehicles were produced. It is worth noting that the Stellantis engine complex in Betim also set a new record, with 77,651 engines produced in November this year.

The Automotive Hub in Goiana, meanwhile, achieved its best performance of 2024 in August, with 22,381 vehicles produced at the Pernambuco plant. The Hub in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro, reached the threshold of 5,055 units produced in October.

Progress in Argentina

In Argentina, the Stellantis de Córdoba Automotive Hub achieved a record 8,095 vehicles produced in February this year. The El Palomar plant topped its best performance in November, reaching 7,850 units, surpassing the previous record set in August 2023.

Commitment to leadership and innovation

The 2024 numbers reinforce the strategic importance of South America to the company’s overall performance. Stellantis continues to lead the region’s automotive market and, this year, has taken significant steps to offer clean, safe and affordable mobility with the launch of Fiat Pulse and Fastback hybrid-flex, the first models equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology.

In this way, the company is moving toward consolidating its leadership, decarbonizing mobility, and expanding its business in the South American market with the launch of new products and targeted investments to all Stellantis Automotive Hubs in the region.

More than 40 new products, 8 powertrains and 4 platforms, as well as the development of new Bio-Hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies throughout the automotive supply chain, and new strategic business opportunities are planned over the next few years, based on record investment of R$32 billion for South America, the largest in the history of the region’s automotive industry.