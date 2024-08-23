UAW plans October strike at Stellantis on Belvidere reopening delay

Despite Stellantis stating that UAW “cannot strike” following delays in reopening the Belvidere plant, it appears workers in the United States could begin a strike starting mid-October if agreements reached in 2023 are not honored. According to the plan communicated to local UAW representatives for Stellantis plants, a five-phase process is planned that could lead to a strike authorization vote by October 4, with possible picketing actions starting from October 18.

UAW could strike at Stellantis plants in mid-October to protest the delayed reopening of Belvidere

The union stated that Stellantis is not honoring contractual commitments for reopening the plant closed in February 2023, including the promise to start production of a mid-size pickup truck from 2027. The union warned that failure to meet these commitments could jeopardize billions of dollars in planned investments at other facilities.

The union said leaders from several local UAW offices, including Warren, Sterling Heights, and Toledo, where a tragic accident resulted in an employee’s death, individually filed grievances this week over the delays, which also include plans to open a mega parts hub and a stamping operation at the plant. If these grievances are not resolved, the union said, it could “pave the way for a national strike at Stellantis.”

Stellantis, in a statement released in recent days, confirmed its intention to postpone the reopening of the Belvidere plant, citing market conditions and the need to “meet a wide range of consumer demands.” The company stated that, under the contract with UAW negotiated last year, the union “cannot legally strike” over the Belvidere issue. But the union maintains it can do so, emphasizing that it secured the ability to strike over issues such as plant closures and product commitments in the most recent agreement.

The union announced a rally in Belvidere, aiming to urge Stellantis to keep its commitment to reopen the assembly plant and invest in creating thousands of jobs in the local community. Participants will include local and national UAW leaders, including President Shawn Fain and Region 4 Director Brandon Campbell.

Fain stated that one of the union’s main concerns is that the company might postpone the plant’s reopening until 2028, when a new contract with the union will need to be negotiated. To try to calm the waters and devise a new strategy, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, will visit Auburn Hills this week to hold discussions with Stellantis executives.