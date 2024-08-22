Stellantis Toledo plant mourns worker after tragic accident

On August 21st, a tragic accident occurred at the Stellantis Toledo plant in Ohio, resulting in the death of an employee. The incident took place in Building No. 7, where the Jeep Gladiator is produced. According to initial reports, the employee was crushed by a vehicle. Investigations are still ongoing.

Stellantis, fatal accident at Toledo plant in Ohio: investigations underway

Authorities responded immediately, being called around 1:55 PM local time. Toledo Police Lieutenant Paul Davis stated that the county coroner was dispatched to the facility shortly after the incident. For privacy reasons, both the employee’s identity and details about the accident remain confidential, as authorities are investigating the incident.

The Stellantis Toledo plant produces the Gladiator as well as the Jeep Wrangler and employs a total of 4,679 workers, operating on two shifts. The accident has caused dismay in the plant and the local community. The automotive group issued an official statement: “We are aware of the incident that occurred at the Toledo plant. As the incident is currently under investigation, we cannot provide further details at this time.”

OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) officials also visited the plant to initiate an investigation. Authorities state that it could take months before the cause and circumstances of the accident are disclosed.

Meanwhile, United States Representative Marcy Kaptur has released a statement about the incident: “My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, and union brothers and sisters of the auto worker who tragically lost his life today in a workplace accident at Toledo Jeep. Last fall on the picket line many workers shared their concerns about worker safety on the job. I urge federal authorities from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Stellantis as well as its suppliers to exhaust every resource necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the brave men and women who go to work in those facilities each day. All parties must keep the promises made to workers and foster an enduring culture of worker safety. I will continue to monitor the results of the mandated investigations that will take place in the coming days.”