Stellantis to resume production in some US plants following recent “adjustments”

Stellantis recently announced the resumption of production at some of its assembly plants in the United States, after making “production adjustments”. The company also stated that it will assess the need for further interventions. The news of Stellantis suspending production of Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs, which occurred last week, was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal. The automaker is now proceeding with a gradual reactivation of production lines, carefully monitoring the situation for potential future adjustments.

Stellantis has communicated the continuation of improvements to its operations in the U.S. market, implementing production changes at the Toledo North, Jefferson, and Mack plants. The restart of production at these facilities is scheduled for Thursday. Simultaneously, the group announced a leadership change: Bob Broderdorf, previously senior vice president of the Ram brand and head of Dodge sales, has been designated as the new head of Jeep North America.

Recently, CEO Carlos Tavares personally traveled to North America to address the challenges Stellantis is facing in what remains its most significant global market, crucial for the group’s overall success. Tavares’ visit was motivated by some strategic choices that proved ineffective, causing a significant decline in sales in the first half of 2024. The company now aims to reverse this negative trend in the coming months, implementing new strategies and targeted corrections.

Due to recent difficulties, Stellantis has postponed the reopening of the Belvidere plant. This decision prompted a reaction from the UAW union, which called it a violation of the agreement signed in 2023, threatening strikes starting in October. The situation was further complicated by the intervention of the great-grandson of Chrysler‘s founder, who expressed harsh criticism of Stellantis’ management, going so far as to ask Tavares to give up the brand. The automotive group promptly responded with an official statement, reaffirming its intention not to separate from any of its 14 brands.