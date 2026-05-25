Stellantis, the Wall Street Journal promotes Filosa’s plan and China strategy

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa’s strategy for relaunching the group in Europe gives Chinese partnerships an increasingly important role. The alliances with Leapmotor and Dongfeng become tools to fill underused plants, lower fixed costs and speed up the development of affordable electrified vehicles.

A favorable reading from the Wall Street Journal identifies this ability to integrate Chinese partners into the European industrial network as one of the key elements of Stellantis’ new direction. The approach no longer treats China only as a competitive threat, but starts to view it as an operational resource.

Stellantis, Filosa’s strategy wins praise as China becomes key to the relaunch

Leapmotor sits at the center of this strategy. Stellantis became a key shareholder in 2023 through a capital investment and the creation of a joint venture dedicated to sales outside China. The Chinese brand can offer platforms, technologies and models with cost structures significantly lower than those of Western rivals, including electric city cars, electric SUVs and hybrid vehicles with attractive prices for a European market increasingly focused on value for money.

Producing Leapmotor models in Stellantis’ European plants, starting with Spain, would allow the group to increase volumes, improve plant utilization and spread fixed costs across a broader production base.

The agreement with Dongfeng follows a similar logic. Stellantis could assemble vehicles from the Chinese brand at one of its plants in France, partly reducing the impact of tariffs and further improving the use of European production capacity. These two moves confirm a shift away from a purely defensive strategy toward Chinese automakers.

However, this structure still carries significant risks. The integration of Leapmotor exposes Stellantis to possible overlaps with group brands such as Fiat, Citroën and Peugeot in more affordable segments. Filosa has said he wants to manage this by keeping Leapmotor complementary rather than directly competitive with the group’s historic brands. However, that boundary could become thinner if Chinese models offer competitive equipment at significantly lower prices.

Leapmotor will also need to prove long-term strength in an extremely crowded Chinese domestic market, while Stellantis will need to ensure that these partnerships do not erode the identity and perceived value of its traditional brands.