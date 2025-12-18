Stellantis SUVs see slow sales in the US at the end of 2025

The end of 2025 paints a clear picture of the US SUV market, especially when it comes to several models from the Stellantis Group. According to data reported by CarEdge, a number of vehicles from the automotive giant are spending far longer on dealer lots than the market average. This trend reflects a challenging environment shaped by high prices, still-punishing interest rates, and consumers who are increasingly focused on real value.

Within this context, four Stellantis SUVs consistently rank among the slowest-selling models in December. While this situation highlights the difficulty some products face in finding buyers quickly, it also creates interesting opportunities for customers willing to negotiate.

Several Stellantis SUVs struggle to sell in the US market

The most striking case is the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. With an average market supply of around 400 days, Jeep’s large luxury SUV stands out as one of the slowest-moving vehicles in the US market. More than 1,200 units sit on dealer lots, compared with just over 140 sales in the past six weeks. Despite offering high levels of comfort, space, and towing capability, the model struggles against an average transaction price close to 100,000 dollars. At a time when borrowing costs weigh heavily on purchasing decisions, many potential buyers choose to wait or look elsewhere.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio faces similar challenges, continuing to suffer from a less forceful market presence compared with its direct rivals. Inventory levels exceed 300 days, while sales struggle to keep pace with available stock. The Italian SUV remains appreciated for its driving dynamics and styling, but in a premium segment dominated by German and Japanese brands, appeal alone does not always translate into solid volumes.

The Maserati Grecale also appears among the slowest-rotating models. With market availability close to 300 days, the Trident’s compact SUV reflects the difficulties of a delicate positioning strategy. An average price above 80,000 dollars places it in a highly competitive and well-established segment, where buyers carefully weigh brand image, features, and overall ownership costs. Although Grecale is a relatively young product, the market has shown little willingness to grant concessions, even to prestigious names.

Rounding out the picture is the Jeep Compass, which, despite being far more affordable than the other models mentioned, shows clear signs of slowing demand. A high number of vehicles on dealer lots, combined with sales running below expectations, suggests weaker-than-anticipated demand. In the crowded compact SUV segment, updated rivals often offer more advanced hybrid solutions and more modern interiors, drawing customer attention away.

Market supply data remains one of the clearest indicators of the balance between supply and demand. When values rise, vehicles stay unsold for longer periods, often forcing dealers to adjust prices and promotions. In December 2025, the figures for these Stellantis SUVs point to a more cautious market, less willing to spend large sums without a strong perception of value.

For buyers, however, this situation can turn into an opportunity. As several models struggle to move off dealer lots, dealerships may show greater flexibility on discounts, financing terms, and incentives, especially at year-end and during the transition to new model years. In such a selective market, patience and negotiation skills can make a meaningful difference.