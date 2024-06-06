Stellantis: supremacy in Portugal, consolidated in 2024

Stellantis consolidates its leadership in Portugal, capturing 23.2 percent share in May and confirming its lead in the first five months of 2024. Another successful month for the group, driven by excellent performance in all segments, with particular prominence in the electric vehicle market.

Stellantis is highly committed to the development of electric mobility, and the results prove it. Since the beginning of the year, the group has recorded a 17.4 percent share in the Portuguese battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, confirming its leadership in this growing segment. Stellantis’ leadership in Portugal is a clear sign of the success of the Dare Forward 2030 plan, which aims to transform the group into a global leader in sustainable mobility. By 2030, Stellantis aims to achieve 100 percent of BEV sales in Europe and 50 percent of BEV sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in the United States.

This achievement was driven by a strong performance in both the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments. Specifically, 4,131 passenger vehicle units (20.8 percent share) and 1,115 commercial vehicles (40.7 percent share) were sold. The success of Stellantis in Portugal is due to several factors, including the wide range of models offered, the quality of the vehicles, and the efficient sales and service network. The Group also has a strong presence in the Portuguese market, with production plants in Mangualde and Trindade. Peugeot once again confirmed its position as the No. 1 brand in Portugal for both passenger and commercial vehicles, with 2,250 units sold in May and a market share of 11.1 percent since the beginning of the year. This milestone represents an important step for Stellantis and for the future of mobility in Portugal and around the world.