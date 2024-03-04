Stellantis leads Portugal’s auto market in February 2024

Stellantis wrapped up February 2024 by selling a total of 7,285 vehicles, marking a 29.4 percent increase, across its brands in Portugal (Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, and Peugeot), achieving a market share of 31.8 percent. This indicates that nearly one in three vehicles sold in the country is from a Stellantis brand.

With 7,285 registrations in February and a market share of 31.8%, Stellantis leads the Portuguese automotive market

In February, the Group sold 6,165 Passenger Vehicles, capturing a 30.1 percent market share with a 38.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year (the market grew by 27.6 percent), and 1,120 Light Commercial Vehicles, securing a significant 47.0 percent market share. Peugeot confirmed its position as the market leader (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and the total of both) with a 13 percent share.

In the first two months of the year, Stellantis brands totaled 12,788 units, representing a 31.2 percent market share, with a sales increase of 21 percent compared to the same period last year, outperforming the market growth of 17.3 percent. This positions Stellantis at the forefront of the total market (Passenger Vehicles + Light Commercial Vehicles).

In January and February 2024, Stellantis registered 10,522 Passenger Vehicles, achieving a 29 percent market share and recording a 29.5 percent growth compared to 2023 (with the market growing by 17.3 percent). As for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), it totaled 2,268 registrations, reaching a 47.8 percent market share. In other words, nearly half of the Light Commercial Vehicles sought by professionals are from Stellantis brands.

Furthermore, the automotive group continues to lead in the low-emission market (BEV+PHEV) with 1,887 units sold in the first two months of the year, securing a 17.6 percent market share. It also leads in the 100 percent electric Light Commercial Vehicles segment, with a total of 174 units registered, representing a 36.8 percent market share. This consistent series of positive sales results contributes to achieving the goals set in Stellantis’s strategic plan “Dare Forward 2030,” aiming to become the undisputed leader in electrification, both in Portugal and globally.