Stellantis: Peugeot reveals revolutionary remote driving technology at VivaTech

At the Viva Technology Salon in Paris, Stellantis unveiled an innovation that will revolutionize the way people think about mobility: remote driving for Peugeot vehicles. In partnership with Vay, a leader in this field, Peugeot are converting selected models, starting with the e-308, into remotely driven vehicles that can be controlled with a simple remote control. And what does Elon Musk think about that?

Stellantis: remote driving technology for Peugeot vehicles at the “Viva Technology” Salon

Stellantis recently unveiled a fascinating innovation for Peugeot’s future: “teledriving“. Unveiled at the “Viva Technology” Salon in Paris, this revolutionary technology allows people to control their e-308 vehicle or other Peugeot commercial models with a simple remote control, just as if it were a radio-controlled toy car. Imagine the convenience of being able to park your car in tight spaces or maneuver safely through busy areas, all from a distance and effortlessly. Such technology opens up a world of possibilities for future mobility, making it more accessible and convenient for everyone.

This technology was developed in collaboration with the German company Vay, the undisputed leader in the field, and is set to open up a number of possibilities. But at the moment it is still in its infancy. The experimentation will start precisely with the electric e-308, but the goal is to get to involve commercial vehicles as well. A future that is about to be filled with innovation that could be translated as a great economic development as well.

Have you ever imagined a car rental where a single operator handles everything from delivery to parking? This is precisely one of the goals that Peugeot is experimenting with an innovative remote-controlled car system. Initially, it appears that the technology will be used only for remote parking in corporate settings, with fleets of rental vehicles. A single operator will be able to park dozens of cars, optimizing workflows and saving time and costs.

Then in the future, remote-controlled cars might even be able to reach the customer autonomously and even find parking for him once he arrives at his destination. This would be a true luxury service for those who want to minimize stress even in their daily lives.

Even more interesting was Elon Musk‘s contribution to the event, which took place remotely on May 23. His participation underscores the importance and potential of this innovation, which represents a significant step toward a future of more automated and intelligent driving. This technology represents a step toward autonomous driving, which Tesla’s Elon Musk says may not even need a human driver on board. Peugeot’s solution, on the other hand, could be a bridge that seamlessly connects manual and fully autonomous driving, opening up new possibilities for the future of mobility.

The partnership with Vay represents an important step for Peugeot and Stellantis on the path to an increasingly smart future. Remote driving opens new frontiers for mobility, offering effective and concrete solutions for the needs of businesses and individuals.

In the coming years we will find out if this system will become a reality, at the moment we are based on the benefits this system would bring. Increased efficiency: optimized management of corporate fleets, with consistent savings in time and cost. Increased security: support in even the most complicated scenarios. Greater flexibility: new ways of home delivery and mobility services. And finally, even a dash of fun: reliving the thrill of driving a remote-controlled car, but with the technology of the future.