Stellantis strengthens its leadership in South America with the launch of a new brand

Stellantis is writing a new chapter in South America with the arrival of Leapmotor, a new Chinese brand offering a fully electrified, futuristic, and high-tech lineup. Leapmotor will be supported by Stellantis’ solid dealership and after-sales network in the region, launching operations with over 36 stores across 29 cities throughout the country.

Stellantis bets on Leapmotor to further strengthen its leadership and influence in the region

“The introduction of Leapmotor into our portfolio represents a unique business model, where a high-tech brand with a DNA centered on electrification will be directly managed by Stellantis,” said Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America. “With fifty years of experience in Brazil, we will promote the integration of technologies, platforms, and local engineering expertise.”

Brazil will play a key role in Leapmotor’s global expansion plan, providing Stellantis with exclusive hybrid and electric vehicle technologies in products developed with Brazilian engineering competence and supported by top-tier sales and after-sales experiences.

The first Leapmotor products to be launched in the region will be the C10 Electric (BEV), B10 Electric (BEV), and C10 Ultra-Hybrid (REEV) an innovative technology capable of delivering the efficiency and comfort of an electric car with the freedom to choose between charging or refueling.

The introduction of this new brand is part of Stellantis’ strategic growth plan for South America, which includes a record investment of R$ 32 billion between 2025 and 2030, the largest in the history of the South American automotive industry.

In addition to Leapmotor’s new models, Stellantis will launch several new vehicles and powertrains, continuing to develop bio-hybrid technologies designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and make various levels of flexible hybrid and 100% electric systems more accessible.

Leapmotor, the only Chinese-origin brand with fifty years of experience in the Brazilian market, integrates new technologies in electrification, innovation, and advanced engineering, enhancing the competitiveness of Stellantis. The group already operates in the region with strong credibility, robust local engineering, deep market knowledge, and a well-established dealer network.