Stellantis, low demand for the Fiat 500e: Mirafiori reduces production in March too

As discussions between the Italian Government and Carlo Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, on state incentives continue, the automotive group has announced to workers’ representatives its intention to reduce production at its Mirafiori plant for the entire month of March.

From March 4 to March 30, a significant decrease in production activity at the Stellantis Mirafiori plant is expected, involving 2,260 employees: 1,251 assigned to the production line of the electric 500 and 1,009 to that for Maseratis. A contingent of 300-350 people from the Carrozzeria department will also be affected. The manufacturing of both Maseratis and the 500e will continue but be reduced to a single shift.

The Mirafiori plant is facing a period of constant difficulty, highlighted by Stellantis’ announcement of short-time work from February 12 to March 3 and after the stoppage between last December and the first weeks of January. This means that for more than a month and a half, operations at Mirafiori will proceed at a reduced pace. A decline in demand for the Fiat 500e is one of the main causes of this crisis, consistent with Tavares’ warnings about the fate of the plant in the absence of government incentives for the purchase of BEV vehicles, which are expected to start by the end of March in Italy.

Trade unions have quickly reacted, expressing deep concern for the future of the plant. Luigi Paone, General Secretary of Uilm Torino, and Gianluca Rindone, Coordinator for Uilm, highlighted the urgency of a new model to ensure the sustainability of the production plant: “We will continue to monitor production trends, but concern remains for a plant that, it is increasingly evident, needs a new model to guarantee its economic and productive sustainability.”

Rocco Cutrì, Secretary of Fim Turin, emphasizes that the Mirafiori case should take on national importance, to put the plant in a position to operate: “The moment of truth has arrived. The Mirafiori case must be of national relevance, the plant must be put in a position to have prospects.”

Sara Rinaudo, Secretary of Fismic Confsal in Turin, calls for direct government intervention: “The news confirms the period of difficulty that the plant is going through. We are aware of Stellantis’ strategic plan, which has always focused on Mirafiori, but we must admit with regret the critical situation, especially in the Carrozzeria department. We hope for government intervention, with the new incentive plan, to facilitate market recovery.”