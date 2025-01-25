Stellantis stars at Big Game with two commercials at Super Bowl

Stellantis back in style at the Super Bowl with two must-see commercials. After skipping the previous edition, the large automotive group has decided to try to win back the world’s largest audience with two commercials dedicated to its most iconic brands, Jeep and Ram. The date is for Super Bowl LIX, February 9, 2025.

Stellantis and its success at the Super Bowl

The Stellantis automotive brand has always boasted a rich heritage of high-impact advertising campaigns during the Super Bowl, the sporting event that glues millions of viewers globally to their screens. In recent years, Stellantis has made the most of this unique showcase to launch memorable commercials that excite, entertain and, most importantly, leave a lasting mark in the collective arena. Jeep brand will debut a commercial during the Big Game telecast on Sunday, February 9. Ram brand will debut a commercial at the two-minute break of the second quarter

Among the most famous examples, many will surely remember the 2011 Chrysler commercial “Imported From Detroit,” which featured rapper Eminem. This ad campaign, presented at a rather difficult time economically for the city of Detroit, was nevertheless able to capture the city’s spirit of non-surrender and recovery by becoming a true anthem for American industrial revival.

Another commercial that left an unforgettable mark is the one dedicated to the Ram brand in 2013, “God Made A Farmer.” With an intense and moving narration by Paul Harvey, this commercial paid tribute to the figure of the American farmer, celebrating the hard work and dedication that never fails.

Other group brands also present at the event

Over the years, other Stellantis Group brands have also participated with memorable commercials during the Super Bowl. In 2015 for example, Dodge celebrated its 100th anniversary with the “Wisdom” commercial, in which wise centenarians share valuable life advice, highlighting the brand’s long tradition of performance and reliability.

In 2020, on the other hand, it was the Jeep brand’s turn with the “Groundhog Day” commercial, which featured the return of Bill Murray as Phil Connors, the protagonist of the movie of the same name. This commercial, which aired on Groundhog Day itself, managed to bring together nostalgia and fun, showing how a Jeep Gladiator can turn a seemingly humdrum situation into an exciting new adventure

A Strategic Investment and Expectations

Super Bowl participation for Stellantis is a major strategic investment. This year, the FOX network requested more than $7 million for a spot of only 30 seconds to secure a spot during the even fiercer game. In addition, advertisers were asked to sign up for larger advertising packages, which generated further cost increases. Despite this, Stellantis decided to go for a dual-brand strategy, relying on the Jeep brand and the Ram brand for advertising.

With almost all of the advertising space already sold, Jeep and Ram commercials are forced to compete with a number of other campaigns created by major brands. Nevertheless, because of their history of success and ability to create relevant and engaging content for audiences, Stellantis ads can certainly be among the most infamous.