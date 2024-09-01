Stellantis announces recall of Jeep Compass, Commander and Ram Rampage in Brazil

Stellantis has announced recalls for Jeep Compass 4xe, Jeep Commander, and Ram Rampage models in Brazil due to safety issues identified in the vehicles. For the Compass 4xe, the recall involves checking and, if necessary, replacing the battery cable, which could have charging defects and fire risks. In the Commander and Rampage models, the problem concerns the drive shafts, which could break, causing loss of traction and increasing the risk of accidents.

Vehicle owners involved are invited to schedule free repairs starting September 9, 2024, at authorized dealerships. Stellantis emphasizes the importance of preventive maintenance to ensure vehicle safety and reliability, and recommends customers contact dealers or assistance channels for more details and to plan necessary repairs.

Stellantis announces recall in Brazil for Jeep Compass, Commander, and Ram Rampage

Stellantis invites owners of Jeep Compass 4xe vehicles, Model Years 2022 and 2023, to schedule an appointment from September 9, 2024, at one of the Jeep network dealerships for free checks and, if necessary, replacement of the battery cable.

The possibility of a missing fastening nut on the battery charging cable connector or its low tightening torque has been identified, which could cause charging failure and/or connector overheating, with a risk of fire and potential serious or even fatal physical harm to occupants. Services will be performed by appointment, so it’s important to contact your chosen dealership to be informed of the scheduled date for the check.

The affected chassis numbers range from NPR86861 to PPS57251. For more information, visit www.jeep.com.br or contact the Jeep Customer Service Center via WhatsApp at (31) 2123 4000 or by phone at 0800 703 7150.

Stellantis invites owners of gasoline-powered Jeep Commander vehicles, model years 2024 and 2025, to schedule an appointment at one of the Jeep dealerships starting September 9, 2024. During the visit, the drive shafts of the recalled vehicles will be replaced free of charge. This intervention is necessary because a potential breakage of the drive shafts has been detected, which could cause loss of vehicle traction, increasing the risk of accidents with possible material damage, serious injuries, or, in extreme cases, death of occupants.

Owners are invited to contact the dealer to schedule the intervention, which takes about two hours. The vehicles involved in the recall have non-sequential chassis numbers between RKN43117 and SKN56422. For further details, you can contact the Jeep Customer Service Center at 0800 703 7150, visit the website www.jeep.com.br, or send a message via WhatsApp to (31) 2123 4000.

Finally, Stellantis’ recall also involves owners of Ram brand vehicles, specifically the Rampage version, equipped with gasoline engines, model year 2024. Starting from September 9, 2024, they are asked to visit one of the Ram network dealerships for the free replacement of the drive shafts of the recalled vehicles.

The possibility of drive shaft breakage has been identified, which could lead to loss of vehicle traction and, in extreme cases, could cause accidents resulting in material damage, serious physical harm, or even fatal injuries to vehicle occupants or third parties. Services will be performed by appointment. For this reason, it is important that the vehicle owner contact the dealership of their choice to learn about the maintenance schedule.