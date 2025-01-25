The Detroit News interview with Chrysler CEO, trends, renewal and news

Currently, Stellantis NV is focusing sales of the Chrysler brand exclusively on Pacifica and Voyager minivans, a rather narrow choice compared to the wide range of vehicles (sedans, station wagons, SUVs, sports cars) that was offered in the past. This narrow focus has indeed manifested itself in U.S. sales, which have declined by about 60 percent over the past decade.

Recent interview with Feuell

Recently, Feuell also took over the leadership of the Alfa Romeo brand in North America, after handing over the leadership of Ram to his former colleague Tim Kuniskis, who just recently rejoined Stellantis. Feuell’s statements were made to The Detroit News at the Detroit Auto Show.

During the discussion, Chrysler’s sales performance in the United States was analyzed, with a focus on the Pacifica model. It was pointed out that there was a significant increase in sales in the fourth quarter. This positive result was attributed to a number of factors.

These are certainly production optimization, as the company has improved production, thus being able to ensure an adequate quantity of vehicles and a model mix that reflects market demand. Targeted marketing strategies, as effective marketing campaigns were added, such as “Trunk or Treat” for Halloween and the partnership with “Elf on the Shelf” for the Christmas season, which helped increase consumer interest. Appropriate incentives, which created the offer of targeted incentives further stimulated sales. Finally, inventory reduction, as the company was able to significantly reduce dealer inventory levels in recent months, a problem that had characterized much of the year.

Chrysler: an electric and sustainable future

The Detroit News interview unveiled Chrysler’s future plans, with a particular focus on electrification and brand renewal. 2026 will be a very important year for Chrysler, with the launch of several new models. Among them, we should see the arrival of a completely revamped minivan, which will bring to market a new styling language characterized by more modern and sustainable lines, anticipated by the Halcyon concept car. In addition, a new crossover is also expected to arrive, the features of which will be unveiled when they spend in the coming year. Finally, Chrysler is considering the introduction of a new car in the compact car segment, aiming to meet the growing demand for more economical and versatile vehicles.

Chrysler’s target audience is slowly evolving more and more. In addition to traditional families, the brand is also aiming to attract young couples with pets and people with active lifestyles who appreciate the versatility and space offered by minivans.

News also about Alfa Romeo

The interview refuted rumors about the possible closure or sale of the Chrysler brand, while also confirming the strategic importance of this historic brand for the Stellantis group. In fact, quite heavy investments are planned to renew the range and strengthen the sales network.

The head of Chrysler in North America also revealed some previews of plans for Alfa Romeo. The Italian brand, according to the manager, has enormous growth potential, and new models are planned for 2026. Meanwhile, the company is focusing on strengthening the dealer network and introducing new special versions, such as the Intensa, to increase brand value.