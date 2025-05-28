Stellantis: StarPlus Energy’s new battery factory workers massively join UAW

Specifically, employees of StarPlus Energy, the joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI to produce batteries for electric vehicles, massively signed up to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The long-awaited and significant announcement was released Tuesday by union headquarters in Detroit.

Stellantis-Samsung agreement: UAW recognized in Kokomo JV

The UAW is now officially the union representative for the approximately 420 employees of the joint venture between Stellantis and Samsung SDI, based in Kokomo, Indiana. This decision follows the clear preference expressed by the majority of workers.

This important union milestone is a direct result of the agreement reached in 2023 between the UAW and Stellantis, which followed a 44-day targeted strike. The agreement provided for a recognition system through signature collection (card-check) for the Kokomo plant, paving the way for the UAW to represent workers in this new manufacturing entity. The agreement also allows Stellantis to transfer its employees to the joint venture, which supplies essential components for the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands.

“UAW members at StarPlus have worked to ensure that battery jobs are considered good unionized jobs,” said Dave Green, UAW Region 2B director. “Workers in Indiana and throughout the region know they deserve fair wages, workplace protections and the dignity UAW members have been fighting for for 90 years. As a union, they need to know that we will support them every step of the way.”

The UAW’s recognition in Kokomo marks a point in the union’s favor in the electric vehicle battery industry, creating a stark contrast to the difficulties encountered in Kentucky.

UAW, success in Kokomo, obstacles in Kentucky

Production in Kokomo began earlier this year. Stellantis had announced plans in 2022 to build a first battery plant in the city, where it already produces powertrains and transmissions. The planned investment was at least $2.5 billion for a 33-gigawatt-hour plant, with the creation of 1,400 jobs. In 2023, the company expressed its intention to build a second $3.2 billion, 34-gigawatt-hour plant, scheduled to open in 2027, adding another 1,400 jobs.

Jodi Tinson, spokesperson for Stellantis, confirmed the UAW’s recognition, “Employees at the StarPlus Energy plant in Kokomo, Indiana, hired by Stellantis, have completed verification of union cards, demonstrating majority support for representation by the United Auto Workers (UAW).” He added, “In accordance with established procedures, the UAW was recognized as the exclusive bargaining representative of the employees.”

While StarPlus Energy in Kokomo, a joint venture of Stellantis, recognized the United Auto Workers (UAW) union representation through a card check, the situation is quite different at BlueOval SK in Glendale, Kentucky. Here, Ford Motor Co. has rejected a similar system for electric vehicle battery workers. In January, the UAW called for a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) vote after most employees signed authorization cards in November. However, the vote is still pending, with the union alleging delaying tactics and intimidation by the company, and accusations of unsafe working conditions by some workers.

StarPlus Energy joins battery workers already represented by the UAW at Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution Ltd. The union has already organized the plants in Lordstown, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee, also through a card check system. Since it began its representation at these sites, the UAW has celebrated wage increases and other benefit improvements for workers.